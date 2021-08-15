Hyderabad’s Ghulam Ahmed was a true “Prince of Cricket”

Abhijit Sen Gupta

Ghulam Ahmed was the first Hyderabad cricketer to be named captain of the Indian team, but his reputation as a gentleman player extended well beyond the boundaries of the cricket grounds. In everything he did, be it as a captain, team manager or team selector, his demeanor and demeanor bore that class stamp that symbolized the Hyderabadi etiquette of yesteryear.

He was born on July 4, 1922 as the son of Ghulam Mahmood and Hafiza Begum and was nicknamed Aijaz when he was very young by his close friends and associates. But outside this circle he was known as Ghulam.

From his days as a student in the Madarsa-E-Aliya, Ghulam made his talent known. His inspiration in those days was his uncle Hamid Razvi, former Chief Secretary of the former Hyderabad State and it was this gentleman who encouraged young Ghulam to practice cricket full time.

As an off-spinner, Ghulam was the best of his time. India has been fortunate to be served by many famous off spinners such as Erapalli Prasanna, S. Venkataraghavan, Shivlal Yadav, Arshad Ayub, Harbhajan Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin. But all these bowlers had to have a leader to lead the way. Ghulam Ahmed was that inspiring pioneer who first proved that the English, the Aussies and the dashing West Indians could be overcome by deceptive spider.

Another Hyderabad star ML Jaisimha, who was a teammate of Prasanna and Venkataraghavan, rated Ghulam as the best spinner India has ever had. Though a great admirer of Prasanna, Jai didn’t hesitate to take Ghulam up a notch above everyone else.

Together with Vinoo Mankad and Subhash Gupte, he formed a deadly spin combination for the Indian team. He was a tall and graceful bowler with an easy action. His stress-free action allowed him to bowl for long periods. He once threw 555 balls for Hyderabad in a Ranji trophy match against Holkar XI in the 1950-51 season, which became a record at the time. His bowling analysis was 92.3-21-245-4.

In total he caught five or more wickets in an inning twenty times and ten wickets six times in a match.

According to an article in Cricinfo, he was absolutely unplayable in the third Test against Australia at Calcutta in 1956 when he finished with ten wickets for 130 runs, including seven for 49 in the first innings.

There is a story that Ghulam Ahmed repeatedly bowled short balls in a club match. He was so impeccable in his line and height that this was highly unnatural. He soon became convinced that the field was not properly marked. He forced the umpires to stop play and measure the length from wicket to wicket. It turned out that Ghulam was right. A careless constable had thrown the stumps a foot farther than they should have been.

His test career lasted exactly 10 years. He made his debut for India against the West Indies on 31 December 1948 and he played his last Test again against the West Indies on 31 December 1958. This unusual coincidence is unlikely to have occurred in the case of any other Indian Test player.

However, he continued to play Ranji trophy matches for a while, finishing with 407 first-class wickets. In his Test cricket he had 68 scalps in 22 Tests. As a tail-ender, he could be a stubborn batsman who was hard to dislodge. Against Pakistan, he scored 50 runs at number eleven in the 1952-1953 series and added 90 runs with Hemu Adhikari for the last wicket, which was a record partnership at the time.

Ghulam was the captain of India three times. His first Test as the Indian captain was at his home of Fatehmaidan against New Zealand. Against England in 1952, he was the leading bowler taking 80 wickets in first-class matches at an average of 21.92 and 15 wickets in four Test matches at an average of 24.73.

Although he was selected to tour England with the Indian team in 1959, Ghulam declined to go as he had already retired from first-class cricket. But he continued to play club cricket for the Deccan Blues in Hyderabad and was always available as a friend and guide to Hyderabad’s youth.

It was also in 1959 that Nooh Abbassi, then secretary of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, persuaded Ghulam to take over the reins of the HCA. He was elected secretary of the HCA in 1959 and remained in office until 1975. He was also vice president and chairman of the HCA.

In 1962, Ghulam Ahmed was the manager of the Indian team as it toured the West Indies. That was the tour where Indian captain Nari Contractor was hit on the head by a bouncer being bowled by fiery West Indian fast bowler Charlie Griffith. The blow fractured his skull. But thanks to the timely intervention of Ghulam Ahmed, an operation was carried out that saved the life of the Indian captain. Years later, the contractor acknowledged that Ghulam Ahmed’s timely action had saved his life during a conversation with Ghulam Ahmed’s son, Nissar Ahmed.

The latter also recalled an interesting incident that once occurred in Mumbai. While visiting that city, Nissar Ahmed had met the legendary playwright Dilip Kumar at his home during a meeting with his relatives. Initially, the Bollywood star was unaware that Nissar Ahmed was the son of Ghulam Ahmed. But when Dilip Kumar found out, he said, “Get up right away young man and come and give me a hug. You’re the great cricketer’s son and you came to my house and you didn’t even hug me? Your father was one of the great players we admired. He was a prince of cricket.”

In 1983, Ghulam Ahmed chaired the selection committee that selected the Indian team that eventually won the Prudential World Cup. It was one of the greatest moments of Indian cricket and is regarded by experts as a turning point in the history of Indian cricket. It was the day when a new superpower of the game was born.

Ghulam’s contribution was recognized by the prestigious MCC and he was awarded a lifetime membership. He served as BCCI Secretary from 1975 to 1980. He was also President of the Hyderabad Race club in Malakpet and was instrumental in establishing the Sultan-Ul-Uloom Education Society, which established many renowned educational institutions in Hyderabad.

Ghulam Ahmed was also the uncle of Asif Iqbal, former Pakistan captain who was born in Hyderabad and also the great uncle of Sania Mirza. She is married to another Pakistani captain Shoaib Malik, so this family has three cricket captains and a tennis champion.

All said and done, Ghulam Ahmed was a man of remarkable achievements and talents. His passing in 1998 left a void in Hyderabad cricket and society that has never been filled.

Abhijit Sen Gupta is an accomplished journalist who writes about sports and various other topics.