2021 SLU Football Fall Practice Report No. 6





HAMMOND, L. The Southeastern Louisiana University soccer team wrapped up its first full week of fall practice at Strawberry Stadium on Saturday morning. While the first week of practice saw fierce competition between Lion offense and defense, one side of the ball had a clear advantage on Saturday. “Our offense really started rolling today,” Southeastern head coach Frank Sccelfo said. “Our execution was accurate and we limited mental errors. If we can do those things, we have the opportunity to produce at a high level. Our defense has generally performed well this fall, but their energy level was not where it was. .” should be today.” The Lions worked on specific late-game situations during Saturday’s practice and also benefited from the presence of a Southland Conference squad on duty. “We have gained valuable experience today by working in specific situations,” said Sccelfo. “We were also grateful that the umpires were back with us for practice. It is a valuable resource for both our players and coaches to receive interpretations of the rules before our season starts.” SLU will return to the practice field at 9 a.m. Monday. Southeastern opens the 2021 season on September 4, with North Alabama at 6 p.m. at Strawberry Stadium. Southeastern football preseason 2021 training schedule Aug 16 9am

Aug 17 9 am

Aug 18, 3:50 PM

Aug 19 15:50 hrs

Aug 20 9 am

Aug 21 9 am

Aug 23, 3:50 PM

Aug 24 15:50 hrs

Aug 25, 3:50 PM

Aug 26 3:50 PM

Aug 27 9 am

Aug 28 9 am TICKETS For ticket information, contact the Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office at (985) 549-5466 or visit www.LionSports.net. Southeastern will continue to offer mobile ticketing as the primary source for securing tickets for the 2021-22 season. All tickets are available via email or text message in PDF format for fans to download to their phone or print at home. Tickets can also be downloaded to Apple Wallet. SOCIAL MEDIA For more information about Southeastern Football, follow @LionUpFootball and @Coach_Scelfoon Twitter, like/SLUathletics on Facebook and subscribe to the SLUathleticsYouTube channel. TOUCHDOWN CLUB/S CLUB Fans interested in becoming active supporters of the football program are encouraged to join the Touchdown Club. Lion Football alumni are encouraged to join the exclusive S Club, which is limited to South East Athletic Letter winners. All membership fees and donations to both the Touchdown Club and the S Club (football) are available for the exclusive use of the Southeastern soccer program. Membership information is available by contacting the Lion Athletics Association at [email protected] or (985) 549-5091 or by visiting www.LionUp.com. CLEAR BAG POLICY: Southeastern Athletics has established a clear bag policy for all ticketed events beginning with the 2018 football season. For more information on the clear bag policy, please visit www.LionSports.net/clear.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lionsports.net/news/2021/8/14/2021-slu-football-fall-practice-report-no-6.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos