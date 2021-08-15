Rami Malek cuts a sporty figure for a tennis lesson in Los Angeles

He’s gearing up to play the new Bond villain Safin in No Time To Die.

And Rami Malek used his free time to enjoy a tennis lesson in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The American actor, 40, cut a sporty figure in a white T-shirt and black sweatpants, which he combined with black socks and immaculate white sneakers.

Athletic: Rami Malek, 40, cut a sporty figure when he arrived for a tennis lesson in Los Angeles on Thursday

Rami hid his gaze behind trendy black sunglasses and wore a blue cap, worn backwards.

The Bohemian Rhapsody star also carried his tennis lesson essentials in a black backpack.

Rami is an avid tennis player, most recently he was pictured during a session with his close friend and Twilight star Robert Pattinson.

Attire: The American actor flaunted his slender frame in a white T-shirt, black sweatpants, black socks and immaculate white sneakers. He completed the sporty look with trendy black sunglasses and a blue cap, worn backwards

He was also seen watching the quarterfinals of the women’s singles match between Elena Rybakina and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the 2021 French Open in June.

Rami most recently starred alongside fellow Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Jared Leto in The Little Things, debuting in theaters and on HBO Max in January.

He also stars in the apocalyptic thriller podcast series Blackout and will return for a second season on Apple podcasts later this year.

Long-awaited: The Bohemian Rhapsody star gears up to play new Bond villain, Lyutsifer Safin, in the movie No Time To Die. The movie will be released in October this year

Rami returns to the big screen as Lyutsifer Safin in the highly anticipated James Bond film No Time To Die, in theaters in October.

No Time To Die was originally scheduled for April 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

The blockbuster will see Daniel Craig’s final adventure as James Bond.