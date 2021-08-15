Rays vs. Twins – Game Recap – August 14, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — Kenta Maeda threw six effective innings, Luis Arraez hit a homerun with two runs and the Minnesota Twins defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 12-0 on Saturday-evening.

Max Kepler, Brent Rooker and Ryan Jeffers also went deep for the Twins, who won for the third time in four games. Maeda (6-4) gave up three basehits, struckout four and walked.

It was a really nice evening at the stadium, said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli. We didn’t play our best game yesterday. We came out today and played arguably one of our best games of the year.

Tampa Bay entered the game after scoring at least eight runs in seven consecutive games on its road trip, only the third team to have accomplished that feat in the modern era, according to STATS. It was locked out for the first time since July 17.

I expected it to be a tough fight tonight but I think I managed to balance them out successfully,” Maeda said through a translator.

Kepler led off with his 12th career lead-off homer on Michael Wacha’s second pitch. Arraez also singled to Rooker during Minnesota’s four-run first, extending his hit streak to 10 games.

Clap-hitting Arraez connected during the three-run third of the Twins and jumped to first base on his second homer of the year.

Arraez said he told his wife before the game that he thought he would homer.

I must do something good, he said. When I hit the homer, I started thinking about my wife. We spoke earlier. If we have something in mind, we can do it.

Wacha (2-4) gave up seven runs and 11 hits in five innings.

It’s just not easy for him right now, said Rays manager Kevin Cash. “It’s never easy, but he just gets hit and hitters adapt to him.

Rays outfielder Jordan Luplow threw the eighth. He gave up Jeffers’ solo homer.

BEAUTIFUL, PRETTY GOOD

Rooker made a dive into left field ending at the end of the inning in the second, robbing Joey Wendle.

It stretched him to I think the edge of his reach and the balls he could potentially reach, Baldelli said. But he was determined on that game.

30 YEARS ANNIVERSARY

Prior to Saturday’s game, 24 players and coaches of the 1991 Minnesota Twins were honored in a ceremony at Target Field. That club defeated the Atlanta Braves in seven games in the World Series.

Tom Kelly, who managed both the 1987 and 1991 World Series champions with the Twins, threw the first pitch. He was handed the ball by Jack Morris, who famously refused to give his manager the ball in his Game 7 appearance in 1991.

The importance of that group, in the community here, they are a very valued group for so many reasons,” Baldelli said.

ROSTER MOVES

The Rays brought in lefthander Adam Conley of Triple-A Durham and designated righthander Evan Phillips for the assignment.

The Twins put righthander Michael Pineda on the 10-day injured list with a minor oblique strain. They also remembered right-handed reliever Ralph Garza Jr. from Triple-A St. Paul. Garza made his Twins debut in the seventh.

TRAINERS ROOM

Rays: Money didnt have much of an update on infielder Yandy Diaz, who left Friday’s game with a left hand injury. Hes sore, but hes going to get a lot of treatment today, Cash said.

Twins: CF Byron Buxton (hand) was working Saturday morning but will be away for a few days to sort out a family business. Baldelli said the team will lay out a plan for his rehabilitation assignment when he returns early next week.

NEXT ONE

In Sunday’s series finale, LHP Charlie Barnes (0-2, 6.08 ERA) will make his third career start for the Twins. Tampa Bay will counter with RHP Luis Patio (2-3, 4.64 ERA), who earned a no-decision in his last appearance against Boston.