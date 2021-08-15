How a 26-year-old ex-tennis player started a sports podcast that will soon reach a century of aces – Edexlive





It was always about sports forSarthak Sidharth. He has been playing tennis since the time he was in class VII and he soon graduated to playing national tournaments, which represented the state of Maharashtra in 2011. “In 2016 I was in the middle class and I didn’t have the kind of support and support that I needed to move up to a better rank,” says the former tennis player. But still brimming with passion, connections and ample knowledge of professional sports, the 26-year-old decided to channel it in other ways through podcasts and entrepreneurship. All about the gamestarted in April 2020 and they have been going strong ever since. Need proof? They are currently in season 5! “I try to have conversations with gold-winning Olympians, sports psychologists, experts and many others to talk about what it takes to make it. It’s all about creating the right sound,” Sarthak says. It started with Bengaluru-based former tennis player Abraar Nawaz, who was their very first guest speaker. For example, Sarthak first approached everyone in his circle to initiate invigorating conversations about sport and what it looks like on the inside. But the USP of the podcast isn’t just the plethora of athletes performing as guests, there are many other perspectives you can learn from. One of the posters Watch the episode with the CEO of Brampton Wolves (a cricket team from Canada), Gurbaksh Singh and how he works on the grassroots. Or the recent episode with Jan Mhlfeit, Czech manager, coach, mentor and former president of Microsoft Europe who spoke about unlocking human potential in sport and business. So it’s not just the ringside view that’s important, getting all the perspectives is what gives one a deep understanding of the field. “There’s something I’ve taken from every conversation I’ve hosted,” Sarthak says. In this way, Sarthak, who took his MBA at the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), not only recorded more than 95 episodes, but he is now approaching the turn of the century. He has put together a formidable team that will help him bring even more great guests to the podcats. “Each podcast offers nuggets of information about sports in India from different stakeholders,” says the youngster. Pointing out that they are approaching a century, he says, “Getting to the 100th episode wasn’t our goal, we stopped looking at those kinds of numbers. What we do want to be is the number one sports podcast in the world.” and we strongly believe that collaboration is the key to that,” said Sarthak, who is pursuing a professional degree in sports communications from afar. The athlete is a lone fighter on the field, but behind them, making them stronger and better with every step, is not just a coach, but a team of nutritionists, fitness experts, yoga experts and more. “I wanted to level the playing field, provide access to anyone who has not yet tapped into the expertise of these experts, which will help them improve their game,” says the youngster who lives from Pune. This is how MieSport Global started in 2017. With his own network, he brought several experts on board and using software like Zoom they would connect with budding players and offer mentoring, counseling and other services. They have even started organizing sporting events to keep the spirits up and deepen the connection within the sporting community.

