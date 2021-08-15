Sports
Tokyo Paralympic Games: Indian Schedule, Dates, Broadcast and Live Streaming Information
Like the Tokyo Olympics, the Tokyo Paralympic Games were also postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 Paralympic Games will host a total of 540 events in 22 sports, with badminton and taekwondo making their debut in the competitions, replacing sailing and 7-a-side football.
India’s Paralympic team had their best ever performance at the previous edition in Rio, Brazil, where they had won a total of four medals, including two golds for javelin thrower Devendra Jhajaria and high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu.
Now India is sending a contingent of 54 members – 40 men and 14 women – to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, where the athletes will compete in 46 events. Thangavelu, who has been honored with the prestigious Khel Ratna Award after his exploits in Rio, will be India’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Tokyo Paralympic Games:
When will the Tokyo Paralympic Games take place?
Tokyo Paralympic Games begin with opening ceremony on
August 24
and end in
5 September
with 15 medal events and closing ceremony.
Where and how do you watch the Tokyo Paralympic Games in India?
EUROSPORT,
EUROSPORT HD
and
DD Sports
will broadcast the Tokyo Paralympic Games in India.
How to stream the Tokyo Paralympics in India?
Discovery plus app
and
Prasar Bharati Youtube
will stream the Tokyo Paralympics in India.
Indian athletes with the dates of their events at the Tokyo Paralympic Games
Archery
August 27
Men’s Recurve Individual Open –
Harvinder Singh, Vivek Chikara
Compound Individual Open Men –
Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami
Compound Individual Open Women –
Jyoti Baliyan
Composite Mixed Team Open –
Jyoti Baliyan & TBA
Athletics
August 28
Men’s Javelin F57 –
Ranjeet Bhatic
August 29
Discus Throw Men F52 –
Vinod Kumara
Men’s High Jump T47 –
Nishad Kumar, Ram Pal
August 30
Discus Throw Men F56 –
Yogesh Kathuniya
Men’s Javelin F46 –
Sundar Singh Gurjar, Ajeet Singh, Devendra Jhajharia
Men’s Javelin F64 –
Sumit Antil, Sandeep Choudhary
August 31th
Men’s High Jump T63 –
Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Varun Singh Bhatic
Women’s 100m T13 –
Simran Sharma
Women’s Shot Put F34 –
Bhagyashri Madavrao Jadhavi
1st of September
Men’s Club Throw F51 –
Dharambir Nain, Amit Kumar Saroha
September 2nd
Shot Put Men F35 –
Arvind Malik
September 3
Men’s High Jump T64 –
Praveen Kumara
Men’s Javelin F54 –
Tek Chand
Shot Put Men F57 –
Soman Rana
Club throw ladies F51 –
Ekta Bhyan, Kashish Lakra
September 4
Men’s Javelin F41 –
Navdeep Singh
Badminton
1st of September
Men’s singles SL3 –
Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar
Women’s Ankle SU5 –
Palak Kohlic
Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 –
Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli
September 2nd
Men’s singles SL4 –
Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, Tarun Dhillon
Men’s singles SS6 –
Krishna Nagar
Women’s singles SL4 –
parmarine hair
Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 –
Parul Parmar & Palak Kohli
Para canoeing
September 2nd
Ladies VL2 –
Prachi Yadavi
Weightlifting
August 27
Men 65kg –
Jaideep Deswal
Women’s 50kg –
Sakina Khatuni
shoot
August 30
Men’s R1 –
10 m air rifle standing SH1 – Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar, Deepak Saini
Women’s R2 –
10 m air rifle SH1 – Avani Lekhara
August 31th
Men’s P1 –
10m Air Pistol SH1 – Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh, Singhraj
Ladies P2 –
10 m air pistol SH1 – Rubina Francis
September 4
Mixed R3 –
10m air rifle prone SH1 – Deepak Saini, Sidhartha Babu & Avani Lekhara
September 2nd
Mixed P3 – 25 m gun SH1 –
Akash and Rahul Jakhar
September 3
Men’s R7 – 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 –
Deepak Saini
Women’s R8 – 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 –
Avani Lekhara
September 4
Mixed P4 – 50 m gun SH1 –
Akash, Manish Narwhal & Singhraj
5 September
Mixed R6 – 50m rifle prone SH1 –
Deepak Saini, Avani Lekhara & Sidhartha Babu
Swimming
August 27
200 Individual Medley SM7 –
Suyash Jadhavi
September 3
50m Butterfly S7 –
Suyash Jadhav, Niranjan Mukundan
Table tennis
August 25
Individual C3 –
Sonalben Madhubhai Patel
Individual C4 –
Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel
Taekwondo
September 2nd
Women’s K44 -49kg –
Aruna Tanwar
