Tokyo Paralympic Games: Indian Schedule, Dates, Broadcast and Live Streaming Information





Like the Tokyo Olympics, the Tokyo Paralympic Games were also postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 Paralympic Games will host a total of 540 events in 22 sports, with badminton and taekwondo making their debut in the competitions, replacing sailing and 7-a-side football. India’s Paralympic team had their best ever performance at the previous edition in Rio, Brazil, where they had won a total of four medals, including two golds for javelin thrower Devendra Jhajaria and high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu. Now India is sending a contingent of 54 members – 40 men and 14 women – to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, where the athletes will compete in 46 events. Thangavelu, who has been honored with the prestigious Khel Ratna Award after his exploits in Rio, will be India’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony. Here’s everything you need to know about the Tokyo Paralympic Games: When will the Tokyo Paralympic Games take place? Tokyo Paralympic Games begin with opening ceremony on



August 24

and end in



5 September

with 15 medal events and closing ceremony. Where and how do you watch the Tokyo Paralympic Games in India? EUROSPORT,



EUROSPORT HD

and



DD Sports

will broadcast the Tokyo Paralympic Games in India. How to stream the Tokyo Paralympics in India? Discovery plus app

and



Prasar Bharati Youtube

will stream the Tokyo Paralympics in India. Indian athletes with the dates of their events at the Tokyo Paralympic Games Archery August 27 Men’s Recurve Individual Open –

Harvinder Singh, Vivek Chikara Compound Individual Open Men –

Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami Compound Individual Open Women –

Jyoti Baliyan Composite Mixed Team Open –

Jyoti Baliyan & TBA Athletics August 28 Men’s Javelin F57 –

Ranjeet Bhatic August 29 Discus Throw Men F52 –

Vinod Kumara Men’s High Jump T47 –

Nishad Kumar, Ram Pal August 30 Discus Throw Men F56 –

Yogesh Kathuniya Men’s Javelin F46 –

Sundar Singh Gurjar, Ajeet Singh, Devendra Jhajharia Men’s Javelin F64 –

Sumit Antil, Sandeep Choudhary August 31th Men’s High Jump T63 –

Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Varun Singh Bhatic Women’s 100m T13 –

Simran Sharma Women’s Shot Put F34 –

Bhagyashri Madavrao Jadhavi 1st of September Men’s Club Throw F51 –

Dharambir Nain, Amit Kumar Saroha September 2nd Shot Put Men F35 –

Arvind Malik September 3 Men’s High Jump T64 –

Praveen Kumara Men’s Javelin F54 –

Tek Chand Shot Put Men F57 –

Soman Rana Club throw ladies F51 –

Ekta Bhyan, Kashish Lakra September 4 Men’s Javelin F41 –

Navdeep Singh Badminton 1st of September Men’s singles SL3 –

Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar Women’s Ankle SU5 –

Palak Kohlic Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 –

Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli September 2nd Men’s singles SL4 –

Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, Tarun Dhillon Men’s singles SS6 –

Krishna Nagar Women’s singles SL4 –

parmarine hair Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 –

Parul Parmar & Palak Kohli Para canoeing September 2nd Ladies VL2 –

Prachi Yadavi Weightlifting August 27 Men 65kg –

Jaideep Deswal Women’s 50kg –

Sakina Khatuni shoot August 30 Men’s R1 –

10 m air rifle standing SH1 – Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar, Deepak Saini Women’s R2 –

10 m air rifle SH1 – Avani Lekhara August 31th Men’s P1 –

10m Air Pistol SH1 – Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh, Singhraj Ladies P2 –

10 m air pistol SH1 – Rubina Francis September 4 Mixed R3 –

10m air rifle prone SH1 – Deepak Saini, Sidhartha Babu & Avani Lekhara September 2nd Mixed P3 – 25 m gun SH1 –

Akash and Rahul Jakhar September 3 Men’s R7 – 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 –

Deepak Saini Women’s R8 – 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 –

Avani Lekhara September 4 Mixed P4 – 50 m gun SH1 –

Akash, Manish Narwhal & Singhraj 5 September Mixed R6 – 50m rifle prone SH1 –

Deepak Saini, Avani Lekhara & Sidhartha Babu Swimming August 27 200 Individual Medley SM7 –

Suyash Jadhavi September 3 50m Butterfly S7 –

Suyash Jadhav, Niranjan Mukundan Table tennis August 25 Individual C3 –

Sonalben Madhubhai Patel Individual C4 –

Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel Taekwondo September 2nd Women’s K44 -49kg –

Aruna Tanwar

