Tyler Gilbert of Diamondbacks throws no-hitter vs. Padres in first start

The ball left Eric Hosmers’ stroke at 96 mph and appeared to be in midfield when left-handed Tyler Gilbert of Arizona Diamondbacks snatched it from the air. It was one of many balls the San Diego Padres scorched Saturday night, but it was the one, Gilbert later said, that made him realize something special could happen.

Gilbert started the day as anonymously as any pitcher in the majors. He ended it with his own claim to baseball history.

By beating the Padres 7-0 at Chase Field, Gilbert became only the fourth pitcher to throw a no-hitter in his first career start and the first to do so since 1953. He also became only the third pitcher in Diamondback history to hit a no-hitter. no hit threw. batter, following Hall of Famer Randy Johnson (2004) and Edwin Jackson (2010).

That was pretty cool, Gilbert said. unbelievable. It was just one of those days. I do not know. I know there were balls being hit, but they were being hit at boys. I was making pitches. It was just kind of a rush the whole time, to be honest.

It’s hard to overstate how unlikely a performance it was. Throughout his professional career, Gilbert has never appeared on a Baseball America Top 30 prospect list. His fastball barely scratches the low ’90s. He joined the Diamondbacks through a byzantine route: the Triple-A stage of the Rule 5 draft, not exactly a common path for a major leaguer. Since the minor league season was canceled last year, he spent part of the quarantine summer learning the electric trade from his father.