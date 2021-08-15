No gray area expected from ex-Tennessee RB





Oklahoma’s football foul is in top form when it is able to run the ball consistently and effectively. And when the Sooners have been most effective offensively this past season, it’s when they’ve had an interchangeable duo in the running back position. Such as DeMarco Murray and Chris Brown, Damien Williams and Brennan Clay, Samaje Perine and Joe Mixon and Trey Sermon and Kennedy Brooks. The last time Brooks took a handoff in the OU offense, in 2019, Sermon was his running partner with Jalen Hurts handling most of the Sooners’ running opportunities, beating both Brooks and Sermon. Hurts and Sermon are long gone, now toiling in the NFL, but Brooks will be back in 2021 for what will likely be his last season in a Sooner uniform. Brooks will share running back duties with Tennessee transfer this season Eric Gray. And the Sooners also have some pretty good talent behind those two red shirt sophomore Marcus Major and another acquirer, Tre Bradford, from LSU. Gray, a junior, will wear jersey number “0” for the Sooners this season. He led Tennessee in rush a year ago, with 722 rushing yards and a 4.9 average. The 5-foot, 10-inch 205-pound running back gave Sooner fans a taste of what he can do, racking up 23 yards on four carries, including scoring a touchdown, in this year’s annual OU spring game. He was described by John Hoover, who covers Oklahoma for Illustrated Sports, as a versatile runningback with a multi-tool weapon that can break through defenses with handoffs or pass receptions. Gray told John Williams of Sooners Wire that the decision to come to Oklahoma was an easy one: “There are so many great running backs that have come through Oklahoma. The crime history of Oklahoma. Once I got on the transfer portal, I kind of knew that Oklahoma was the school I wanted to go to.” Head coach Lincoln Riley has been in awe of the former Tennessee running back since the day he stepped onto campus in the spring. “I can’t say enough about the kid,” Riley said at the Big 12 Media Days in July. “I’ve told someone before that it feels like he’s been in our program for months or years. He really surpassed everything we presented him.” Coming from the SEC, Gray was naturally asked how he thought Oklahoma would fit into the SEC. “Being here is like being in the SEC,” he said: “This is a great school, a great program, so it definitely fits into that league… “This program is one of the best programs ever built. It’s just a great opportunity for them to join that league and be a powerhouse in that league.” The season of talking is almost over. In a few weeks we will see what he really stands for on the pitch. I have a pretty strong feeling that Gray will live up to all the hype, especially behind one of the best offensive lines in the country.

