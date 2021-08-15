Youth Affairs Department Holds Football, Hockey Events





LAHORE: Department of Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab hosted football and male and female hockey events here on Saturday on the eve of Independence Day. Secretary of Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani and DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh were the guests of honor on the occasion. They distributed prizes to the top performers at both events. Fuad Hashim Rabbani also cut a cake to celebrate the country’s Independence Day at the National Hockey Stadium. Sports Director Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Chand Perveen, Deputy Director Raees ur Rehman, Administrator Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall Mustfa Shah, Tariq Wattoo, Administrator National Hockey Stadium Malik Nasir and a large number of sports enthusiasts attended the occasion. Punjab Stadium hosted an Independence Day football match between Pilot Quaid XI and Fame Iqbal XI on this auspicious occasion where Pilot Quaid XI defeated Fame Iqbal XI with sudden death target. It is interesting to note that both teams failed to score a goal within the allotted time and then both sides got 5 kicks each to decide the title match but both teams converted 4 kicks each. The match was decided by a ‘sudden death’ goal match in which Pilot Quaid XI’s Ahmed scored the decisive goal. Pilot Quaid XI’s Yasin, Umer, Bilal and Umeed scored the goals in a penalty shootout, while Ahmed, Umer, Abdul Rehman and M Awais scored goals for Fame Iqbal XI. In the Independence Day men’s hockey game, Quaid XI defeated Liaqat XI 4-3 on penalties at National Hockey Stadium. Both teams failed to score within the allotted time. Abdur Rehaman was awarded the Man of the Match award. Aleem, Ahmed, Yasin and Awais scored the goals for the winning team, while Shahbaz, Ahmed and M Rabeeh each scored one goal for the losing team. The Independence Day women’s hockey match was played between Fatima Jinnah XI and Begum Rana Liaqat XI, with Fatima Jinnah XI winning 3-0 after penalties. Ibra, Areeba and Sharika scored for Fatima Jinnah XI. Sana Amanat was awarded the prize for best players. The winning teams received Rs 15,000 in cash and trophies while the runners-up pocketed Rs 10,000 and trophies in hockey and football events. The goalkeepers of the winning team were awarded a special prize of Rs 2000.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/878478-youth-affairs-dept-holds-football-hockey-events The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos