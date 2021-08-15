From livestock and crops to Tokyo, Farmer Drew Chislett is an Official Paralympic Games Photographer

Central Victorian farmer Drew Chislett trades livestock and crops for the excitement of the Tokyo Paralympic Games as one of three official photographers.

His desk at the Durham Ox farm has farm bills on one side and camera equipment on the other as he prepares to leave on Wednesday.

He will isolate himself before the competition starts on August 24.

Mr Chislett, 44, is self-taught and credits social media to help him develop his skills 15 years ago.

“I spent time in Canada and, in an effort to keep in touch with family, I kept posting photos and shooting events,” he said.

“I started to be noticed by professional photographers and it evolved five years ago to be called up to the Rio Paralympic Games.”

Drew Chislett’s passion for photography also grew out of a love of motocross. ( Provided: Drew Chislett )

Important role

Mr Chislett said that while Tokyo will be very different from Rio, he suspects his role will be very important.

“Rio was hard work, though. You survived on about 4 hours of sleep a night,” he said.

“I’m a bit of a chatty guy, I like the interaction with the locals and the athletes. A lot of that will be missing this time.

“But at the same time, it will be huge that we get these images because the athletes will not have their families there.

“They won’t have that big of a support team there either.”

Mr Chislett is prepared for the “grueling” and “hectic” two weeks ahead.

“I think we see our role as a big one this time around,” he said.

“You can sometimes shoot eight events in a day and get to six different locations. We have to shoot 180 athletes.

“It feels a bit like harvest season on the farm. It’s like you just woke up, thinking clearly and getting on with your work.

“I was known as ‘the running photographer’ in Rio. I was just a blubbery sweatball with camera equipment all around me.”

Impressed with the athletes

Mr. Chislett is hopeful that he will be shooting table tennis and rugby.

Rugby player Ryley Batt (left) is a favorite to photograph. ( Delivered: Paralympics Australia )

“The discipline, the hard work and the determination that these athletes have put into getting there, it’s tremendous,” he said.

“I love shooting wheelchair rugby. My favorite athlete is Riley Batt.

“He is an absolute warrior of a person, a sincere, interested man.

“I was amazed at the strength, determination and struggle these guys have.

“It reflects how hard they’ve fought to be where they are in their own lives.”

Drew Chislett also enjoys shooting equestrian events. ( Provided: Drew Chislett )

Mr. Chislett also likes the atmosphere between the athletes.

“They are incredibly humble people. Everyone on the team is so supportive of each other,” he said.

“The para-athlete family doesn’t have big poppies. No one is alone, they all support each other.”