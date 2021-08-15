Lutcher tries to regain championship form – Crescent City Sports

It represents one of the deepest and most successful traditions in Louisiana high school football.

It also has one of the deepest and most passionate fan bases in Louisiana high school football.

That’s the nature of Lutcher football, winner of eight state championships, tied for eighth in state history.

The Bulldogs last won a state championship in 2016, Dwain Jenkins’ first year on the job.

Jenkins returned to Lutcher to take over as head coach in 2016 after serving as Tim Detillier’s offensive coordinator with the Bulldogs from 2006-2012. Jenkins then went to St. James, where he ironically led the Wildcats to a state title game in 2015, losing to Detillier and Lutcher.

Now Jenkins is trying to bring Lutcher back to its former glory.

Lutcher made the playoffs a year ago, reached the second round and took No. 1 seed Jennings to the last second of a 50-49 loss.

I thought we kept improving last year, Jenkins said. It was a different season for everyone. We moved from a team that was so reliant on receivers and making big moves 90 percent of the time to the running game and running the ball. It was just different. It was what we thought gave us the best chance of winning. We scored enough to beat Jennings. At the end they played one more time.

There are a large number of starters returning for Lutcher in 2021, with 15 starters returning, including eight on offense and seven on defense.

That includes junior quarterback DWanye Winfield (6-2, 215), who has a solid backup in sophomore Quinn Smith (6-2, 180) to pull off the spread attack. Jenkins thinks Winfield, who is now getting the focus of the recruiting, is special.

Winfield is our starter, Jenkins said. We made the switch with him last year in the off season. The restrictions last year limited his development in the passing game. This spring and summer he has been developing as a passer to compliment his walking ability. He’s a guy who had over 2,000 yards of offense and scored 28 touchdowns last year. That pales in comparison to what he does off the field as a leader for our program.

Perhaps the power of the attack is up front, where all five starters return, including four seniors and a junior. The starters averaged 287 pounds.

The seniors are guard Donovan Arbuthnot (6-2, 300), center Brandon Boudwin (5-10, 265), guard Jayden Dumas (5-9, 300) and tackle Donald Fleming (6-0, 295) while the juniors tackle Semaj Scott (6-4, 275). Scott is a Nicholls State commitment.

This is a different group and a different upper class, Jenkins said. We knew they would be a large and physical group. We got all five starters back and we were averaging just under 400 yards rushing per game. This will be a tremendous force. Hell, be the first offensive lineman to sign from Lutcher in 15-20 years. Fleming is a four year old starter and leader with character. Boudwin started as a sophomore. He is strong and smart.

At wide receiver, senior Noah Detillier (5-10, 175) and junior Carson LeBlanc (5-11, 165) are back as starters and are joined by senior Demond Williams (5-9, 165) and junior Clayton Jenkins (6 -2 , 200).

Detillier and LeBlanc started last year, Jenkins said. They played a lot of football. We think Noah has a chance at a special senior year. He is a great athlete who missed his entire sophomore year. He came back and had a good youth season. Carson played last year and he’s grown three inches and gotten bigger.

The tight end is junior Gavin Gill (6-0, 200).

It’s the first time in 15 years or so that we’ve had a really tight ending, Jenkins said. He can line up and block inside and he is athletic enough to break out and make big plays in the passing game. He is a very good player.

The running backs are junior Cleveland Parquette (5-8, 215) and senior Roy Forrest (5-5, 195).

Parquette, we think, can do it for us, Jenkins said. He has the chance to become a real dynamic player after he got injured just after the season started with a broken rib and missed the rest of the season. He is big, strong and fast. Roy is smaller, but he is strong and a good athlete. Both can catch the ball. Both can run downhill well and run well behind their pads.

As in offense, the strength of the defense is the line of defense, with all four starters returning.

Senior tackles Dorrian Williams (6-0, 225) and Todd Cooper (5-10, 255) return, along with sophomore tackle Colin Roques (6-0, 230) while senior defensive end Carter Poche (5-10, 230) is back too. Senior Mehki Love (5-10, 255) provides the necessary depth.

Like insult, we have a group of seniors, Jenkins said. Poche is a four year old starter. Cooper is a multi-year starter, but he is recovering from injury. Williams started games as a sophomore and played last year. He has worked hard and will get snaps. Love has played some games and he has seized opportunities. Roques came on the scene as a freshman last year. He’s big and athletic and he’s fast.

Topping the list of linebackers is a returning starter in sophomore Kai Brown (5-11, 200). Seniors Brayden Louque (5-11, 200) and Tevin Long (5-10, 185) will be in action along with juniors Mathew Garon (5-9, 165) and Khalion Johnson (5-11, 230) while sophomore Terryne Harris (6-0, 215) is expected to start.

Johnson played defensively last year and he’s solid, Jenkins said. Long and Louque are seniors. Started inside last year and we’re going to play it outside. Louque suffered an injury last year and missed half of the season. Brown played really well last year. Garon started every game last year. He is tough and flexible, able to play indoors or out.

The secondary is led by senior Alex Martinez (5-9, 140), a returning starter on safety. Martinez is joined by juniors Tyrek Brown (5-9, 175), Daevon Landry (6-0, 165) and Craydon Long (5-9, 165). DeQuincy Alexander is a sophomore who will also play, as will Brock Louque.

We feel like we lost the most experience in the secondary from last season, Jenkins said. Martinez did a good job last year and understands his role. The others are a mix of guys with a positive side. Long is mainly a fast corner that is also fast. Landry played receiver as a freshman. We got him to safety and he was able to play a corner. Alexander always makes plays. Louque played against special teams last year.

Jenkins reserved special praise for Brown.

Brown is arguably our most versatile defensive player, a super athlete who started as a freshman at wide receiver, Jenkins said. He missed his second season and he’s back. He is also an excellent kick returner, a dynamic player with the ball in his hands.

The schedule kicks off at home to 5A Thibodaux before a rivalry rekindles in LaPlace against the ever-tough St. Charles Catholic. Home games with Douglass and Central Lafourche follow. The last non-district game is in South Terrebonne.

We’re opening hard with Thibodaux and St. Charles Catholic, Jenkins said. Those will be two big tests. We agreed to play them both for the next three years. You will discover how tough you are after you play them. Thibodaux is very good and St. Charles is an elite program at its level. We think we should play St. Charles every year. It was an adventure to schedule the other non-district matches. We have a good relationship with Douglass.

District 9-3A kicks off with a bang at parish rival St. James before the Bulldogs receive Berwick. A tough road test at ED White Catholic follows. The regular season ends with a difficult home game against talented Donaldsonville and a road trip to Patterson.

We think our league is pretty competitive, Jenkins said. You know the talent and tradition that St. James has. They are probably hungry. They know how to win and are super talented. Berwick keeps getting better. ED White has been an eyesore. That will be a physical match and close again. Donaldsonville burst onto the scene last year. They are very good. I thought Patterson was the most improved team in our league last year.

With an experienced team and a state championship coach, Lutcher looks poised to make the playoffs and continue, perhaps deeper than a year ago.

We have to work together, Jenkins said. We have a superstar with Winfield, but we won’t be as deep on the talent side as in college prospects as some of the other top teams in 3A. We need to build on what we do well. Preparation is key. We hope our experience as a senior up front will carry us on both sides of the ball. We know the expectations of this program and its steep tradition.

Click here for more previews of CCS Prep Football teams (including archives of past season previews).