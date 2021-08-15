Let the old hockey stories flow with Nanne and the Espositos

La Velle E. Neal III’s 3-2 Pitch: Three observations and two predictions every Sunday.

. . .

Just before the 1988 NHL draw, Lou Nanne, general manager of North Stars, looked around the room at the Montreal Forum and saw two of his closest friends in the game, the Esposito brothers.

“The 1988 draft was my last year as a GM,” Nanne said. “I already announced that I was going to retire right after the draft. The draft is five minutes away and I look to the left and here’s Phil Esposito and he’s GM of the Rangers and the next table it’s Tony and he’s GM of Pittsburgh .

“So I say, ‘Come over here.’ So the three of us stand in front of the stage. I go, ‘Three guys from The Soo. Can you imagine this?”

Nanne grew up on the west side of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, just a few blocks from the Espositos. They became lifelong friends and partners in hockey. Both Espositos were eventually inducted into the NHL Hall of Fame, honoring Phil in 1984 and Tony four years later.

Nanne spun a few stories about Tony Esposito, who died on Tuesday after the fight against pancreatic cancer. The story about the NHL draw included Nanne trying to make a trade with the Espositos as a sort of parting gift to herself.

“Tony says, ‘You’re up to something.’ I said, ‘No, I’m not.’ Phil said, “What do you need?” I needed a defender,’ Nanne recalled.

There, Nanne agreed to send a third-round pick to the Rangers for defender Mark Hardy in 1989.

“And Tony sat outside,” Nanne said, “because he thought we were trying to cheat him.”

Tony Esposito was a dominant force between the pipes during his 15-year career, most of it with Chicago. His 423 wins are still the 10th most in the league’s history. In his first full season in 1969, he set an NHL record with 15 shutouts. Perfecting the butterfly style of goalkeeping, a style later adopted by Patrick Roy and others, he raced it to the 1970 Calder Trophy for rookie of the year and three Vezina trophies for excellence in goaltending.

Story continues

His last Vezina came in a 1974 tie with Philadelphia’s Bernie Parent. Nanne believes he had a hand in that, thanks to a late season encounter with the Flyers.

“I saw Tony conceded one goal more than Bernie Parent, and it was the last game,” said Nanne, who was then in his seventh season with the North Stars. In the third period I rushed and scored on Parent. That put them right in front of the Vezina. After the game I called Tony and said to him, ‘You owe me a case of beer.'”

Nanne laughed and added, “A fantastic hockey star. And a great competitor.”

Vikings Camp Notes

Observations after watching a Vikings exercise:

Rashod Hill is a capable swing tackle, but the best development for the Vikings is that Cristian Darrisaw’s recent groin injury has been successful and the first round pick is set to play Week 1.

Too bad for wide receiver Blake Proehl, who sustained a right knee injury during late-season practice on Tuesday. His knee collapsed during an exercise and trainers immediately came to his aid.

Defensive ending Danielle Hunter looks set for a monster season. It will be nice to see an unlimited (his word) fighter.

Don’t sleep too tight Tyler Conklin, Irv Smith Jr.’s No. 2, but he has good hands and should improve on his 19 receptions from last season.

Former Vikings QB Terry Bridgewater, now with Denver, seemed to enjoy catching up on old teammates and getting some cheers from fans.

Lynx on the rise

The WNBA season was paused after July 11 as many players competed in the Tokyo Olympics. The breakthrough came with the Lynx the most popular team in the league. Once 0-4, then 5-7, the Lynx won their last seven games before the Olympics came.

Napheesa Collier leads them in scoring, Sylvia Fowles remains a force in the center and newcomer Kayla McBride shoots 38.7% from the three-point line and has missed just two free throws all season. The Lynx resumed play on Sunday looking for additions to the improvements they made after the poor start.

“The season goes on,” said assistant coach Rebekkah Brunson, “and we have to keep growing and figuring out what we didn’t necessarily do (well) in the first half of the season, those first few games, and just get better.”

. . .

AND TWO PREDICTIONS…

Chill on Kirill, he stays

Look for Kirill Kaprizov to sign a multi-year contract with the Wild in the coming days. The guess here is that it will be a four-year deal. It will be one headache less for Wild GM Bill Guerin as he works through his off-season to-do list.

Until week 1, YY

Don’t expect Justin Jefferson to play a single snap during the preseason as the Vikings make sure the second year left shoulder is 100% after spraining the AC joint early in camp. Last season he was phenomenal without a normal preseason. Release him in week 1.