Athletes celebrate the occasion, wish citizens to speak out





As India celebrates its 74th Independence Day on August 15, 2021, the members of the sports association including Virender Sehwag, Geeta Phogat and many others came forward to wish the citizens of the country this auspicious day. Happy Independence Day: Sports Brotherhood Wishes to the People of India On the microblogging site, former Team India Vice Captain Virender Sehwag shared a heartwarming “Shayari” to wish everyone a Happy Independence Day. Sehwag’s 2011 World Cup winning teammates Gautam Gambhir and Harbhajan Singh also joined in with unique Independence Day wishes. Former West Indian batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul also wished his Indian fans and the people of the country as the country celebrates its 74th Independence Day on Sunday. Chanderpaul gave a special mention to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continued “economic progress” and “visionary leadership” in challenging times. 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Geeta Phogat, Arjuna Award-winning shooter Sanjeev Rajput as well as star sprinter Dutee Chand also came forward and wished the people of India. It is always a pride to be near the National Flag. Today is a very memorable day for me as I am in Redfort attending the 75th Independence Day of India with the Honorable Prime Minister and all the esteemed guests. Wishing you all a happy independence day. pic.twitter.com/NHhK2qPeQj Dutee Chand (Dutee Chand) August 15, 2021 2012 Olympics bronze medalist MC Mary Kom also came forward and offered her “warm greetings.” Veteran table tennis player Sharath Kamal said carrying the Indian flag as a representative of the country was one of the ‘proudest moments’ of his life. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar took to the microblogging site and wrote that he has always carried the tricolor flag on his helmet with “proud” and that it always reminded him why he stepped onto the field. Arjuna Award winning shuttlecock and two-time Olympian Jwala Gutta also came forward urging the people of India to “remember” their past leaders who sacrificed their lives for the freedom we enjoy today. As we celebrate the independence of our nations, let us remember our past leaders who sacrificed their lives for the freedom we enjoy today.

Our country our pride

Happy Independence Day!! pic.twitter.com/VJ1Z8nBO7E Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) August 15, 2021 PM Modi speech live today During his Independence Day greetings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished new energy and awareness for the citizens of the country. On the occasion of Independence Day, the Center has initiated ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav’, under which several campaigns have been undertaken, from health to a clean environment. PM Modi shared his vision of building a new, ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ (Self-sufficient India) by the year 2022, marking 75 years of independence for British rule with events as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign. “May this year of the Amrit Festival of Independence bring new energy and a new consciousness,” the prime minister tweeted in Hindi. PM Modi live news Prime Minister Modi delivered the traditional and eighth consecutive Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi on Sunday morning. PM Modi’s speech started at 7:30 am, after the tricolor unfolding. Over the years, the Prime Minister has taken the opportunity to announce important initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan and Swachh India.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/sports-news/other-sports/independence-day-sportspersons-celebrate-the-occasion-extend-wishes-to-citizens.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos