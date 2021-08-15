No-hitter for Tyler Gilbert, a former Phillies minor leaguer





On the same day, Phillies lefthander Matt Moore threw six no-hit innings in a win over the Reds, a former Phils minor-leaguer author of one of the most unlikely no-hitters in Major League history. Diamondbacks lefthanded Tyler Gilbert, who made his first big league start, didn’t hit the Padres in a matchup of the next two teams on the Phillies schedule. This was highly unlikely for several reasons. It had been 68 years since a major-leaguer threw a no-hitter in his first career start. The Diamondbacks have a poor defense and the worst record of the majors at 38-80. They faced a Padres team that had lost its best player Fernando Tatis Jr. but still has a powerful attack. Gilbert is 27 years old and prior to this season, he hadn’t even been a minor league starter with the Phillies at Class A Lakewood since 2016. The lefty was a sixth-round pick by the Phillies in 2015 out of USC. Working his way through the Phils minor league system as a reliever, Gilbert was traded to the Dodgers at the beginning of spring practice in 2020 for outfielder Kyle Garlick, who was brought in to hit left-handers. Gilbert had a 2.83 ERA at Triple A in his senior year in the Phils system, but the Phillies felt they had plenty of other left-wing help options in Adam Morgan, Jose Alvarez, Ranger Suarez and Cole Irvin (then working as swingmen), JoJo Romero , Cristopher Sanchez, Damon Jones, Kyle Dohy, Zach Warren and Austin Davis. Garlick played 12 games with the Phillies, hitting 3 for 22. Gilbert also didn’t last long with the Dodgers, going unprotected in the Rule 5 draft 10 months later when he was selected by the Diamondbacks. Gilbert became the fourth pitcher ever to throw a no-hitter in his first career start. It has only occurred twice since 1893. The last time was in 1953 by St. Louis Browns pitcher Bobo Holloman, who never appeared in a game after that season. The lone Padres batter to reach base against Gilbert on Saturday was Tommy Pham, who walked three and lined to the middle for the final of the game. It was a highlight of the season for a Diamondbacks team that has the worst record in the sport. It was the eighth no-hitter pitched this season, a major league record. It was the first since MLB’s crackdown on foreign substances in mid-June. The eight no-nos this season were thrown by Gilbert, Carlos Rodn, John Means, Wade Miley, Spencer Turnbull, Corey Kluber, four Cubs pitchers in a combined no-hitter and Joe Musgrove, who faced Gilbert on Saturday night. There have also been two seven-inning no-hitters — one from Madison Bumgarner and the other a combined no-hitter from the Rays. The Phillies’ next two series are in Arizona and San Diego. They will probably miss Gilbert for a day as they will pitch again on Friday if the (Monday’s) D-backs remain on rotation. In that series, the Phillies will likely go with Kyle Gibson, Suarez and Zack Wheeler. They are scheduled for Tuesday night’s Merrill Kelly and Bumgarner in the series finale, with TBA currently on Wednesday. Tatis should be back from a shoulder injury later in the week and facing the Phillies. His return is expected to take place on Sunday or Monday. Subscribe to Phillies Talk:Apple Podcasts|Google Play|Spotify|stitcher|art19|Watch on YouTube

