Barbados represents the West Indies in Birmingham CWG | Cricket News





ST JOHN’S (Antigua): The ladies of Barbados will compete in the Commonwealth Games next year, as the West Indies’ “representative team” Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced.

The announcement came after the CWI board of directors decided to postpone the T20 Blaze and Women’s Super50 Cup, the West Indian qualifying tournament for the CWG, until next year.

“After the postponement, the Barbados Women’s team will be the representative team from the West Indies as a result of their win in the 2020 CWI T20 Blaze Tournament and in accordance with the Commonwealth Games Association Tournament rules agreed by the International Cricket Council (ICC),’ the CWI said in a statement.

Cricket returns to the CWG for the first time since 1998 with the introduction of women’s cricket in the 2022 Birmingham edition.

The decision to postpone the women’s regional tournaments was made after the ODI and T20I dates for the West Indies vs South Africa series, from August 31 to September 19, were finalized.

It also took into account the ongoing logistical challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, requiring multiple teams to be hosted in one country.

“…we are forced to make the decision to postpone this year’s Women’s T20 Blaze and Women’s CG Insurance Super50 Cup,” said CWI CEO Johnny Grave.

“We would like to congratulate the Barbados Women’s team on being appointed to represent the West Indies at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“We wish them all the best as they compete for the gold medal, and we know they will continue to do West Indies proud.

Grave said the board has invested in several high performance camps and international competitions for women.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/news/barbados-to-represent-west-indies-in-birmingham-cwg/articleshow/85345138.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos