Saugatuck Football: 3 Players to Watch





SAUGATUCK Saugatuck High School’s soccer team gears up for their 19th year under head coach Bill Dunn. The Trailblazers have a small roster in 2021, with just 16 players fit for varsity. Still, there is enough talent to make up for where the size of the team falls short. Here are three players to look out for as Saugatuck takes to the field this fall. Benny Diaz Position: Walk back/defensive back Number: Senior Scouting report: Diazhas elite speed, winning two individual state titles in the track as a junior. He is versatile and extremely dangerous with the ball in his hands. He is also a big body, he is more than six feet tall. He has the ability to run over a linebacker and once he is in the open field, good luck catching. The coach’s opinion: “He needs to stay healthy, but he has great speed, great feet and a good head on his shoulders. He is a leader for us on the field, in the classroom and in the community. We are excited about what he can do this season to do.” -Bill Dunn : Walk back/defensive back Number: Senior Scouting report:Hartgerink is a fantastic compliment to Diaz in this running schedule. He doesn’t have the all-world speed or size that Diaz has. Still, he’s a more physical back than his teammate, able to get through the tough yards when the team needs it most for an important conversion. He’s also a big threat from the backfield as a pass-catcher with some of the most consistent hands on the team. The coach’s opinion: “Very physical and athletic. He can do a lot of things from catching the football and running for the football, he can block so well too. He does all those things without hesitation and does everything he can to make this team successful .” -Bill Dunn CaydenSchreckengust Position: Attacking/defensive lines Number: Senior Scouting report:Schreckengust is a large body standing 6-foot-2 and almost 300 pounds. He’s put a lot of work into the weight room during his time in the orange and blue, but he’s committed even more to his senior season. His height gives opposing linemen trouble, with his long arms that can take control of a blitzer or attacking lineman trying to keep him at bay. He is also essentially a coach on the pitch and spends much of his spare time watching films about opponents leading up to their match The coach’s opinion: “He’s big, athletic, very physical and absolutely loves football. This is his game, this is what he does. An absolute key in the trenches on both sides for us.” -Bill Dunn Contact Assistant Sports Editor Will Kennedy at: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @ByWillKennedy and Facebook @Holland Sentinel Sports.

