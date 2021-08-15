Sports
New York Islanders push back home tee times for new arena
I know GM Lou Lamoriello doesn’t like the media. But at this point, it’s fair to wonder if he’s been putting off his signings because he’s trying to be nicer to them and not ruin the beat writers’ vacations.
I thought the major delay to further news from the New York Islanders was the signing of Adam Pelech. He may be waiting to have all his RFAs inked. I was under the impression that both Anthony Beauvillier and Ilya Sorokin had agreed new deals as neither player had requested arbitration. But maybe they just didn’t want to add tension to their negotiations.
He may be working a trade, as Elliotte Friedman speculated not long before Pelech’s new contract hit the thread. Who he would trade for remains a mystery.
Anyway, I hope something happens soon. It’s too hot outside and we need something to keep us busy while we’re stuck inside with the air conditioning.
Islanders News
- We now have start times for the matches. The islanders approved a 7:30 p.m. puck drop for the new building. They will also be playing quite a few games on Saturday at 12:30pm, oddly enough. Brunch hockey, complete with Bloody Marys. [Islanders]
- Seven NHL site writers selected the goalkeeper they believe would be the best in the league this season. William Douglas chose Semyon Varlamov. [NHL]
- One of the reasons Douglas chose Varly was the defense of the Isles team, led by Pelech and Ryan Pulock. They are among the best defensive pairs in the NHL. [Empire]
- Bridgeport City Council finally struck a deal with the B-Isles to renovate the Webster Bank Arena and keep them there for another ten years. [CT Post]
- It’s only based on officially filed contracts, but as of now, Dom Luszczyszyn’s model says the islanders have the 10th most efficient salary structure in the NHL. [The Athletic]
- Stan Fischler’s been there, man. He’s seen things and knows about arenas. He claims to be the only active hockey journalist to have seen all six Original Six buildings. And he says that UBS Arena will be the crown jewel of the NHL. [Mavens Memories]
- LISTEN: Denis Potvin was the last guest on the Talkin Isles podcast. [Islanders]
The Rangers Are Broken Section
now former New York Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith dropped some trail mix on a radio hit a day or two ago.
Earlier #NYR Brendan Smith just said on NHL Radio that one day a lot of information will come out about the Tom Wilson incident and its aftermath.
Forever Blueshirts (@4EverBlueshirts) August 13, 2021
Some Twitter joker had fun with Smith’s sound bite, but I still can’t wait to see it all play; the Rangers open their season with a visit to the Washington Capitals. I hope they kill each other.
Anyway, I don’t think this necessarily applies to The Rangers Are Broken, but it’s tangentially related, as Chris Drury wouldn’t be the new GM if the team didn’t break: Drury named Ryan Martin his new assistant GM . He previously played the same role for the Detroit Red Wings. [NY Post]
Elsewhere
- It’s been reported before, but now there’s more juice. Apparently everyone in the San Jose Sharks dressing room, aside from Timo Meier, hates Evander Kane. When he had to answer for veterans like Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau, he shrugged. Now, on top of the gambling allegations, he was often late to practice and play and practice half-heartedly. Some current veterans have said that if Kane returns, they’d rather play elsewhere. [The Athletic | THN on SI]
- Speaking of Joe Thornton, he signed a minimal competition contract with the Florida Panthers for his 25th NHL season. He’s old, just turned 42, to be exact, but defensively he’s still pretty good, and that’s probably the part hell plays in Florida. [Litter Box Cats]
- When Thornton’s former team, the Toronto Maple Leaves, beginning training camp, Auston Matthews probably won’t be there. He just had wrist surgery. [NHL]
- The Tampa Bay Lightning have a pretty good shot at being the first team to hit three turf since the Islanders. According to the Maven (our second article from him today!), they can learn a few lessons from the 1949 Maple Leafs, who were the first team ever to make three turf even after losing a handful of key players after their second. Stanley Cup to win. [NHL]
- Elias Pettersson missed the Vancouver Canucks last 30 games in what turned out to be a disaster season. He is hungry for revenge. [NHL]
- All full time Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks employeesyes, players and front office members includedmust be vaccinated against COVID-19 (legal exceptions apply of course). They are two of five professional sports franchises in Southern California that require the vaccine.
- content warning: Earlier Chicago Blackhawks skills coach Paul Vincent shared an hour-long interview he did with the law firm investigating Brad Aldrich’s sexual abuse allegations and the alleged cover-up and later positive references to work. [TSN]
- In the wake of the organization’s horrendousness coming to light, many Blackhawks fans, including some season ticket holders, are evaluating their loyalty to the team. [The Athletic]
- Tony Esposito wasn’t just a Hall of Fame hockey player; he led a Hall of Fame life. [NHL]
Sources
2/ https://www.lighthousehockey.com/2021/8/14/22623622/ny-new-york-islanders-news-pelech-pulock-ubs-arena-varlamov-rangers-smith-wilson-kane-sharks-hawks
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]