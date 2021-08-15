Delta goes to school – The Sun Nigeria

The the ancient Midwestern region, later Bendel State, was the foundry for academic and athletic excellence. And when it was split into Delta and Edo on that glorious August 27, 1991, the Delta part left the union with the strong expressive gene of distinction in sports and academics.

But the state began to lose its luster and majesty in both domains as the military settled deeper into the structure of government. This was evident from the gradual dip in the states’ rankings on the national academic index. The primary and secondary school sports events that characterized the activities in the old Bendel began to disappear on the horizon. Grassroots sports competitions were not only considered a serious part of an academic year, they defined the mores and standards of the youth in the days of yore.

Old school boys from St. Anthonys College, Ubulu-Uku (my alma mater) are still steeped in nostalgia. They remember those brilliant moments when the school posted one of the best results in the WAEC exams with almost arrogant consistency. They relive the moments of great and rough feats of the students in football, in table tennis, in the sprints and high jumps. The school’s motto: Emerge Et Adefica (Latin for Rise and Build) was the rallying cry of the students. It was the fillip that powered their performance rotor. They arose, they built, they excelled.

For a school established by the Catholic Mission in 1956, it was a given that some students score straight as they do on all WAEC exams. As early as 1969 it was the norm to obtain an A in all subjects, especially among science students. It was usually 100 percent passed the so-called omnipotent WAEC exam. Yes, the WAEC exam was dreaded and even marked as omnipotent in some schools, but never in St. Anthonys. As it excelled in academics, so it did in sports. In 1969, it won the Midwest High School Football Trophy, beating Edo College in Benin City’s popular Ogbe Stadium. St. Anthonys students came out on top on several occasions.

But the same St. Anthonys College collapsed over the years. Things got worse after Delta and Edo went their separate ways: the result of military misrule. Even the renaissance of democracy failed to revive the state’s education sector. My old school turned from majesty to miasma. Sports facilities that made the schools famous were lacquered in the cesspool of decay. Buildings collapsed. Roofs collapsed under the pressure of the elements. Dorms became landfills. And gradually but steadily what was once the glory of Bendel fell to the shame of Delta.

The bull of decline in education was all the rage in Delta. Someone has to tame it. Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has stepped out to defeat the beast. Will he be the matador? The champion in this bullfight? Education in Delta requires a full reset. Total recovery to its default mode of excellence and unaffected quality. Okowa, himself a product of the Nigerian public school system (Edo College, Benin and University of Ibadan), must be a concerned man. Of course he is concerned. And he never hid his distaste for the slide and the dip in quality education. He expressed concern about the sad reality that too many Deltans were seeking too few admission times in tertiary schools. Exceptionally brilliant Deltans have been denied entry to universities and Unity schools across the country because their quota was filled before writing the entrance exam, or because they are not part of the catchment area of ​​those universities and colleges. How do you explain that of the 25,000 Delta residents who applied for college admission in 2020, more than 20,000 qualified, but only 4,000 were admitted, while in some states, the floodgates of college admissions are opening for both qualified and unqualified .

He complained about the lack of technical skills among the youth. The old tech colleges that produced City and Guild certified technicians in the good old days have become shadows of their former glory. But Deltans like going to school. They are known for always looking for knowledge. At home and offshore, Deltans have made headlines for their educational outliers. They excel in medicine, law, science and the liberal arts, and in just about every aspect of human endeavor. Deltans rule in sports. And this explains the republicanism of the people. No one is a serf in insufferable servitude. Every Deltan, young or old, is a refined, determined being; daring, street-smart and bookish. An evolved mind is a liberated mind. Delta embodies that. The truth is that the average Delta boy just wants to get a good education, including technical education. But quotas and progressive industry negligence have robbed many opportunities. Okowa is reformatting the ecosystem. The governor is bringing back the glorious old order.

There is a conscious policy to ensure that all Deltans of school age are accommodated within the parameters of the National Policy on Education (NPE), United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Universal Basic Education (UBE) . This paradigm shift has increased young people’s interest in technical and vocational education, with enrollment increasing more than 150 percent since 2015. A good 12 vocational centers plus five newly approved make up the ensemble of skills and technical capacity builders producing men and women specially prepared to create wealth and create jobs rather than be job seekers.

The birth of three universities, namely the University of Delta, Agbor; Dennis Osadebay University, Anwai and the University of Science and Technology, Ozoro will satisfy Deltans’ hunger for university education through State Assembly laws. The state potentially has nine universities, four public and five private; four colleges (two public and two private); seven nursing/health technology schools; two colleges; 1,510 high schools (474 ​​public and 1,036 private). But the emphasis is not on plant schools. It is in the infusion of technology and quality into the school system. It is in building the total human being: mentally, physically and spiritually.

Nelson Mandela once described education as the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world. That is obvious. Great leaders have brought about the liberation of their people by exposing them to the vaults of knowledge, not by giving them money, a primordial practice of symbolism. Okowa consciously invests in quality and technical education as a means to equip and prepare people for the demands of tomorrow. Those who mock and chuckle at birthThe introduction of too many schools should counter the implosion of the number of out-of-school children in some states in Nigeria. It is a dangerous proposition to ignore the search for knowledge of a people. Surely, if that desire is not satisfied, they will surely divert their energy elsewhere, usually down the path of negativity. Okowa has taken Delta back to school because he doesn’t believe in giving Deltan’s fish that lasts a while; he teaches them to fish so that they can be fed for a lifetime (apologies to the Jewish philosopher Moses ben Maimon, aka Maimonides).