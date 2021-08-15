Phillies’ Matt Moore Isn’t Worried About No-hitters, It’s About Wins

Matt Moore heard you.

He heard you Tuesday night when he stank.

He heard you Saturday afternoon when he was spectacular.

Moore backed the Phillies’ 6-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds with six no-hit innings. He walked two, struckout eight, and as manager Joe Girardi said, was brilliant.

Four days earlier, the 32-year-old southpaw hadn’t been so brilliant. He came out of the bullpen against the Los Angeles Dodgers, faced four batters, gave up three hits and three runs and was booed off the field.

“It definitely doesn’t feel right like I threw up last night to kind of let the team down and the boo birds are part of it,” Moore said after Saturday’s gem. “I think anyway (the reaction from the fans would come), I would feel as bad as possible about it.”

That’s why Saturday felt so good.

It has been a tough season for Moore, who signed a one-year deal with the Phillies in January.

He opened the season in the rotation, lost his job, ended up on the injured list, threw out the bullpen, went back to the rotation, lost his spot again, and eventually went back to the bullpen.

He was pushed into the starting shift on Saturday as the Phillies have three starters on the injured list.

Moore got off to a great start and the crowd of 25,100 people turned Tuesday night’s cheers into Saturday’s cheers.

“A day like today, coming off the field to something that you wish you could put in a bottle and someday open it or relive it, it’s kind of what I was talking to myself about leaving the field, how good it feels to contribute in this way and be part of the win,” said Moore. “So in the end I think it feels like you think it would.”

In other words, it felt like magic.

Moore spoke thoughtfully of the season’s difficulties. He even said it’s still good to be around, acknowledging that sometimes pitchers with ERAs of 6.79 — his figure coming in Saturday — are released.

“Getting through it, whether it’s in the bullpen, the rotation, or anywhere in between, is really all I want to do,” Moore said. “I just want to be a part of it and contribute in a positive way and be around these guys.”

Manager Joe Girardi removed Moore and ended the pitcher’s no-hit bid after six innings and 76 pitches. Moore hadn’t started since July 27, and Girardi worried that he would stretch him too much and hurt him.

Moore did not protest.

He is a realist.

“If I come into the game with almost a 7 on my ERA, something doesn’t feel right about that, you know?” he said: “And where we are in the division, I’m a Phillie for everything, right? This is about today’s win. So there really wasn’t much else on my mind today. I knew we were a resting bullpen and a one point lead, so we would be in good hands.”

Moore was there to help the team win, not necessarily chasing a no-hitter.

“To be honest, no part of me ever thought it would be important to get a no-hitter,” he said. “I’ve been in the playoffs for a few years and that feeling is, I have to believe, better than any personal achievement you can get in the middle of August. When I came into the game I wanted to give us the best chance to win, and the way things worked was pretty cool.”

Subscribe to Phillies Talk:Apple Podcasts|Google Play|Spotify|stitcher|art19|Watch on YouTube