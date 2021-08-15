First scrimmage news from Nick Saban





Alabama football had the first of two scrimmages in the fall camp on Saturday afternoon. Then Alabama Crimson Tide, Head Coach Nick Saban, answered media questions. Alabama football fans know better than to expect a depth chart so soon. Saban commented on the interest in depth charts, but offered no new directions for depth charts. There was also no updated injury report. However, in response to a question about Kendall Randolph, Saban said the redshirt senior sprained an ankle and was unable to finish the scrimmage. He praised Randolph as a regular competitor, who leads and is particularly valuable because he can play tackle, guard and tight end. The severity of the ankle sprain is unknown. Based on previous information, at least four other Alabama Football players were not healthy enough to participate in the scrimmage. They are LaBryan Ray, DJ Dale, Braylen Ingraham and Shane Lee. Autumn camp contact has been limited due to the new acclimatization period, which has been extended for this season. On Saturday, Crimson Tide players were not hampered by contact restrictions and saban said, there was a lot of good hitting (for a first scrimmage) Little information was provided about quarterback play. Saban complimented Bryce Young and also said that the game around Bryce wasn’t always as good as it should have been. Neither Paul Tyson nor Jalen Milroe was mentioned. Saban was asked about the Crimson Tide’s new Australian gambler and his lack of football experience. The answer was that Burnip has experience kicking an American football. Saban clarifies, We don’t ask him to play football. We ask him to punt. Other good news for Crimson Tide fans is the early satisfaction Saban is showing in some young players. He called the young guys in the wide receiver group with talent and the potential to potentially help the Crimson Tide offense this season. He also said the Alabama football staff is happy to have a “few” of young defenders. Asked specifically about Terrion Arnold, Saban said the freshman did well and learned to play both cornerback and safety. Saban’s overall assessment of August’s first scrimmage was not surprising. He offered a mixed review. There were many good things and many mistakes. come back with Bama Hammer for more scrimmage information. Although the session was closed, a few insiders are likely to share additional information.

