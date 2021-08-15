Sports
How are the eight players Nats traded to new clubs?
More than two weeks have now passed since the craziest trading deadline in nationals history. And that means that all the players involved in the club’s sale have had ample time to make a name for themselves with their new teams.
Some have risen to the occasion and are instant fan favorites. Some are still trying to figure things out.
Here’s a look at the eight players the Nats traded out on the deadline, and how they’re performing so far…
MAX SCHERZER
The biggest name of them all, Scherzer has made two starts for the Dodgers so far. His debut at home against the Astros was a spectacle with a homerun in the first inning, then struckout 10 over seven innings of a two-run ball, finishing with a curtain call from the loyal Dodger Stadium. Scherzer has since returned to the east coast, where late summer weather awaited. He was limited to 3 1/3 innings of scoreless ball in Philadelphia on Tuesday and is now scheduled to take the mound tonight at Citi Field on “Sunday Night Baseball”.
THREE TURNS
That “How did he do that?” slide that recently went viral caught everyone’s attention, but overall, Turner is still trying to find his way with the Dodgers. Through Saturday-evening, he is 6-for-30 with two doubles, two walks, four strikeouts and a stolen base. At second base, he was charged with one error in six games.
KYLE SCHWARBER
Traded while still on the injured list, Schwarber finally returned from the hamstring injury he sustained on Friday night, July 1, and served as the Red Sox’s designated hitter. He struckout four at bats, walked two, scored both times and hit no Schwarbombs over the Green Monster. But that day will surely come soon enough.
BRAD HAND
Hand left the Nationals in a rut and continued into his first two weeks with the Blue Jays. Hand took the loss in his debut in Toronto, then was called up on Friday-evening to come out of a jam of the ninth inning with the bases loaded and walked. The Nats will be getting a first-hand look at the lefty this week, as the Blue Jays come to town on Tuesday for a fast-paced, two-game interleague series.
DANIEL HUDSON
Being on the COVID-19 IL when he was traded to the Padres, Hudson had to wait a while to join his new club. He finally made his debut on Wednesday and struggled, allowing all four Marlins batters he faced to reach base. But he bounced back in his next appearance on Friday, striking out the team in Arizona with two strikeouts.
YAN GOMES
Gomes homered in his last game with the Nationals, then homered in his first game with the Athletics. All told, the veteran catcher hits .280 with two homeruns, eight RBI’s and a .840 OPS in seven games with his new club. Although surprisingly he only threw out one of the four base stealers.
JOSH HARRISON
The super-utility man extraordinaire picked up where he left off in DC upon arrival in Oakland. In eight games, he hits .296 with a .367 on-base percentage and .811 OPS. How do those numbers compare to his stats at the Nationals? Well, they are almost identical. And Harrison is playing everywhere again. He was already on second base, third base and left field for the A’s.
JON LESTER
The most surprising deadline deal of all left many people wondering what the Cardinals thought they would get from Lester. What they got are two really bad starts (six runs in five innings against the Braves, five runs in 5 1/3 innings against the Royals) and then a surprisingly effective start Saturday night (one run in 5 2/3 innings against the Royals again).
