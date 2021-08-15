Sussex Cricket League round-up: Preston Nomads stay on top, Hisam hits 12 sixes for Crawley, 290 opens partnership for Buxted Park





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> John Morgan took four wickets for Hastings in their win over Haywards Heath The spinners topped the Nomads with Adam OBrien (3-25) and Bertie Foreman (2-32) the favourites. In response, Nomads reached the total in the 31st over thanks to Jake Hutson’s 48-ball 70 and Nathan Pooles 65 not out. East Grinstead (217-4) is 33 points behind Nomads in second place after beating Cuckfield (217-4) by six wickets. Chris Mole hit 66 for Cuckfild while Lewis and Bradley Hatchett took three wickets each. Will Adkin (60) and Leo Cammish (70) helped see Grinstead at home. The battle of the bottom two saw Hastings Priory (97-2) cruising to an eighth wicket win over Haywards Heath (94 all-out). John Morgan (4-37), Adam Barton (3-38) and Dilshan de Zoysa (3-11) went through the Heath lineup before Jake Woolley (56 not out) saw Hastings at home. Eastbourne (265-7) took a big win of 174 runs over a Covid-stricken Three Bridges (91 all out). Bridges didn’t have a single lead and Eastbourne took full advantage. Brendan Hildebrand (69), Scott Lenham (61 not out) and Ben Twine (50) helped Eastbourne to their big tally before Twine, Chris Jones, Ben Barter and Jacob Smith each took two wickets to take an easy win. Middleton (217-8) took an important win against Brighton and Hove (203 all-out). Mason Robinson (74) and Mahesh Rawat (57) sparkled with the bat while Matthew Reynolds took 4-29. Simon Hetherton hit 64 for Brighton. In Division 2, Mayfield (145 all out) kept their hopes of promotion alive with a 46 win over St Jamess Montefiore (99 all out). Jordan Shaw (3-31) and Subhan Javaid (3-31) threw well for St Jamess before Rohan Sharma (3-27) and James Hockley (4-3) threw Mayfield to victory. Bognor Regis (161-5) remains in the lead after a win over Lindfield (160-7). Skipper Simon Shivnarain hit 54 for Lindfield while Joe Ashmore saw Bognor take home an unbeaten 62. Horsham (278-6) is second thanks to a comprehensive 125-run win over Preston Nomads 2nd XI (153 all out). Tom Johnson hit 105 while Nick Oxley and Michael Thornley hit 50s for Horsham. Oxley then took 4-28. Chichester Priory Park (275-5) took a 16-point win in a high-scoring encounter with Burgess Hill (259-9). Tarryck Gabriel (69) and Mike Smith (70) were the stars with the bat for Chichester. Wajid Shah and Jack Simpson are both in their 50s for Burgess Hill. Billingshurst (105-8) cleared home to a two wicket win over Roffey 2nd XI (101 all out). Nik Thorneley (3-20) was the choice of the Hurst bowlers. Fred Bridges (3-33) and Tom Barnes (3-21) bowled well for Roffey, but Hurst came home. Other notable achievements: Division 3 West: Rachad Forde hit 83 of 38 balls for Littlehampton, Clapham and Patcham. Fazlan Nizamdeem didn’t hit 136 for Slinfold. Ben Clinton 6-42 for Rye. Division 3 East: Nathan Lettres 5-28 for Portslade. Division 4 West: Harshil Patel 5-18 and Bunty Suthar 5-11 while Ram Chichester Priory Park threw for 35. Hisham Ul Haq hit 159 from ball 99 with 12 sixes for Crawley and hit 403 in their 45 overs. Division 4 East: Jigar Parekh 5-33 for RMU. James Parker 6-51 for Mayfield 2nd XI. Division 5 West: Jay Dumbrill 5-16 for Barns Green. Division 6 West: Jordan Dear 5-7 for West Chiltington 2nd XI. Division 6 Central: James Earwicker 6-29 and Harry Langham 101 for Ditchling. Nathan Pugh 106 not eliminated for Lindfield 2nd XI. Division 7 West: Robert Haggart 104 not out for Goring 2nd XI. Tom Cripps 5-11 for Selsey. Division 8 West: Amir Malik 5-18 for Crawley Eagles 4th XI. Karunacharige Ranga Thushara 101 for Henfield 2nd XI. Division 8 East: Finley Coddington 168 and Redding Barnes 134 in a 290 opening partnership for Buxted Park 2nd XI. Isaacs Heater 5-27 also for Buxted Park. Division 9 Central: Tom Andrews-Faulkner 5-23 for Keymer and Hassocks 2nd XI. Division 9 East: Clint Mooiman 5-24 for Hailsham 3rd XI. Martin Hartland 6-24 for Rotherfield. Division 10 West: Rizwan Ibralebbe 6-3 and Abdul Muthalif Mohamed Mufaris 4-7 Crawley Eagles 6th XI as they took down Ram 3rd XI for 25. Division 10 Central: Pramendra Shekhawat 5-13 for Burgess Hill 3rd XI. Martin Green 133 and Danush Thiagaraj 5-16 for Lewes Priory 2nd XI. Division 10 East: Beau Mills-Bennison 6-10 for Seaford 3rd XI. Peter Baker 115 for Westfield. Division 11 Central (North): Preshant Meshram 5-32 for Balcombe 3rd XI. Division 11 Central (South): Joe Pearson 5-9 for Hadlow Down. Division 11 East (North): Andries Vosloo 5-8 for Mayfield 4th XI. Division 11 East (South): Simon Palmer 5-8 for Pevensey 2nd XI. Division 12 West (South): Tom Broughton 7-23 for Bosham 2nd XI. Division 12 Central (North): Peter Booth 5-10 for Lindfield 4th XI. Alex Stubbs 102 not eliminated for Haywards Heath 4th XI. Division 12 East (North): Daniel Foden 102 not out for Crowborough 2nd XI. Division 12 East (South): Lakshman Maheshwaran 5-27 for Pett 2nd XI.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.crawleyobserver.co.uk/sport/cricket/sussex-cricket-league-round-up-preston-nomads-remain-top-hisam-hits-12-sixes-for-crawley-290-opening-partnership-for-buxted-park-3346911 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos