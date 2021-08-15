WVU football: First scrimmage yields answers and questions for Mountaineers | WVU

Although Saturday was the eighth day of preseason soccer camp, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said in many ways it marked the start of the journey to the team’s September 4 opener in Maryland.

For the first time, the Mountaineers held a full-tackle scrimmage at Milan’s Puskar Stadium and, unsurprisingly, there were plenty of positives to take away as well as glaring flaws to be addressed.

Nice to be back in the stadium, our boys were flying around, they were excited to be there, said Brown. The good news is we have three weeks to prepare for Maryland. We did some things really, really well, we thought the energy was good. We had some highlights on both sides of the ball.

The energy was good, we need to remain a more disciplined team. Many penalties today by the [officiating] we had a full crew here and I told them to call it very, very tight, and they did and we were exposed to a number of things from a discipline standpoint, procedural penalties and things like that that we have to clean up.

Flaw finding was the name of the game on Saturday as the process of sorting out the final depth maps began. Brown said Leddie Brown started running back and didn’t see much work, nor did wide receivers expect them to make a significant contribution on game days.

Instead, Brown said players were being thrown in at the deep end, for the first time, and the evaluation process is now in earnest, with staffing decisions being made leading up to the week before the game in Maryland.

It was more about a few of the guys who might be on point: are they playing this year? Are they not playing or are they ready to be a first teamer? Are they a man ready to run? So today was all about putting pressure on them, putting them in tricky situations and seeing how they react.

In that regard, Brown identified several Saturday outliers, many of whom play positions where production will be vital.

At the top, backup running back Tony Mathis was the first name Brown mentioned. Developing depth on the running back position was one of the biggest keys to the off-season offensive with Mathis and Avarius Sparrow, the teams two returnees behind Leddie Brown, who combined for just 21 carriers a year ago. Leddie Brown played the ball 199 times in 10 games.

Mathis, a sophomore wearing a 5-foot-10, 205-pound red shirt, has received critical acclaim since the start of the off-season, and Brown again praised his efforts on Saturday.

I thought Tony Mathis was the guy who really stood out offensively, Brown said. I thought he ran the ball with great balance, broke tackles excited for him. We always talk about it being about work, and his season last year didn’t go the way he wanted and he came in when we started in January and wanted to know what he needed to improve on. He went and saw [running backs] Trainer [Chad] Scott and Coach Scott explained. I’ve also talked to him and he’s coming back and he’s been a training fighter multiple times in the off season, won a weight room staff award in the winter, won another award in the summer and he was a real bright spot in the camp and that is going to be huge for our soccer team.

Elsewhere, Brown identified starting quarterback Jarret Doege, starting defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor, bandits VanDarius Cowan and Lanell Carr as well as Penn State transfer linebacker Lance Dixon as all good days on Saturday.

On the other hand, Brown looked at the team’s penalties multiple times, saying that various procedural penalties came from offensive second-team linemen, inexperienced wideouts, and situations where quarterbacks didn’t get players set before getting to. demand movement. Also, Brown was unhappy with his teams tackling, even though Saturday was the first practice of the fall that included tackling.

Of course, with the majority of teams making mistakes from inexperienced players and with tackling shortcomings that came on the first day, there were possible reasons and excuses that had to be made.

But Brown refused to do so, instead emphasizing the need for immediate improvement in all aspects.

Today, after the scrimmage, I said to them: The good news is we have three weeks, but the clock is ticking, Brown said. So we have a very clear picture of what we need to get better at and now we need to make that improvement urgently. You are talking about a week and a half, we start preparing the game. So it’s urgent, and that means right now. We have to get better now. We must now set procedural penalties. We need to do better now. We now have to communicate better in secondary. And so that conversation goes and now you have all kinds of video evidence to show.

I always tell them: For better or worse, your video tells your story. Are you telling me you’re a disciplined man? I shouldn’t see any penalties. Are you telling me you’re a physical player? I would have to turn on the video and I would have no doubt that you are a physical player. So your video tells your story. We got ready to watch it and we’ve got a lot of plays to watch, and then go and try to fix it well.