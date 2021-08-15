Ridge Meadows Hockey Association donated jerseys reach Belarus – Maple Ridge News





Ridge Meadows Hockey Association is looking for more sustainable ways to throw away their old hockey shirts. The VP ‘C’ hockey Amelia Norrie of the associations told The news that a while ago the club thought that the old hockey jerseys, which were no longer in use, and which they had in excess, should be given away. The jerseys were in excellent condition and the federation didn’t want to throw them away. Then they heard of the charity, Compassionate Source Warehouse. The Victoria-based organization, whose slogan is “Ship Compassion Around the World,” has donated processed, packaged goods and equipment to charities and groups around the world. The group was planning a shipment to Belarus for hockey equipment and equipment. The Ridge Meadows Hockey Association reached out and donated all their surplus jerseys to charity. Last week, the charity’s shipment containing jerseys from the association and other items collected by the charity reached Belarus. In a post on social media, the charity said: “Our Belarus container has arrived and unloaded. So thankful! There were many delays and many logistical challenges, but so worth it when you see the container arrive. Looks like some stuffed animals fell out when the door opened – otherwise it looks like we shipped it! We have been informed that several Child Development Centers have already arrived to collect supplies! They have waited a very long time to be able to use them with all the children and teenagers they deal with.” “We receive sweaters every year through a free program with McDonalds and the unpredictability of registrations meant that we had accumulated too many unused sweaters,” said Norrie. The association donated 300 jerseys to charity and will soon have more jerseys to donate once they have new jerseys next year. “We always want to support Canadian hockey as much as possible, and without charities like this, these things end up in the dump. We will continue to look for sustainable options for throwing away our hockey gear in the future as well,” said Norrie. “This is the start of something good for us.” ALSO READ: Maple Ridge goalkeeper signs with Victoria Grizzlies ALSO READ: Two Maple Ridge Soccer Clubs Join Tri-Cities Youth Soccer Association Do you have a story tip? Email: [email protected]



