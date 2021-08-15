Time for Indonesian Paralympic athletes to shine

Indonesian athletes will compete in the world’s largest sports event for people with disabilities – the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games – from August 24 to September 5, 2021.

This year, 23 Indonesian athletes will compete in seven sports at the Paralympics. Badminton and track and field are the sports with the most number of athletes – seven each.

Meanwhile, three athletes will compete in table tennis, two in swimming, two in shooting and one in cycling and powerlifting.

The Indonesian National Paralympic Committee (NPC) had set four goals for the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Two have now been completed.

First, the Indonesian NPC initially focused on sending 15 athletes. The final contingent has a much larger number of athletes than the original target.

Meanwhile, the NPC focused on sending athletes for six sports. At present, Indonesia has secured its participation in seven sports.

Now only two goals remain: to win one gold medal and find a place in the top 60. The goals are set to beat the country’s performance at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

After the 2016 event, the Indonesian contingent had returned with one bronze medal, bagged by powerlifting athlete Ni Nengah Widiasih in the women’s 41kg class, placing Indonesia in 76th position in the final medal standings.

Indonesia excels in weightlifting and badminton – proven by the five medals won at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

And badminton and powerlifting athletes are also expected to win medals at the Paralympic Games.

Leani Ratri Oktila is one of the athletes aiming for a medal in badminton. She will play in three events: women’s badminton singles SL4; women’s doubles SL3-SU5 with Khalimatus Sadiyah Sukohandoko; and mixed doubles SL3-SU5 with Hary Susanto.

She has already achieved several achievements in major competitions and has even won six gold medals at the ASEAN Para Games.

She won three of the medals at the 2015 Singapore ASEAN Para Games in the badminton women’s singles SL4; women’s doubles SL3/SL4/SU5 with Sukohandoko; and mixed doubles SL3/SL4/SU5 with Fredy Setiawan.

Meanwhile, at the Malaysia ASEAN Para Games 2017 in Kuala Lumpur, she managed to maintain her previous performance. However, this time she won the badminton mixed doubles with Susanto.

Oktila also stood out at the Asian Para Games with three gold, two silver and one bronze medals.

She collected a gold medal at the 2014 Incheon Asian Para Games in the SL3/SL4 mixed doubles with Setiawan. Meanwhile, she secured the other two at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Para Games in the women’s doubles SL3-SU5 with Sukohandoko and the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 with Susanto.

The 30-year-old also won respect at the 2017 World Championships in Ulsan, South Korea, where she took three gold, two silver and one bronze medals. She took her first world championship gold with Susanto in the SL3-SU5 mixed doubles.

She improved her performance at the 2019 World Championships in Basel, Switzerland, taking gold in the women’s singles SL4 and mixed doubles SL3-SU5 with Susanto.

Due to her achievements, she was named the best athlete of the Badminton World Federation in 2018 and 2019.

In addition to Oktila, Indonesia also has another athlete competing for gold: Ni Nengah Widiasih, who became the savior of the contingent at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

At the event, she delivered a bronze performance of 95 kg. Meanwhile, Turkish representative Nazmiye Muratl took the gold medal with 104 kg and Zhe Chui from China took the silver medal with 102 kg.

To prepare for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, she has participated in several championships this year with great results.

She took a gold medal in the women’s 41 kg event at the World Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, in May this year by registering 96 kg in her third trial.

About a month later, Widiasih also took part in the Powerlifting World Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. She took third place in the 49kg women’s event after lifting 97kg.

Indonesia also expects table tennis player David Jacobs to win medals. Jacobs, who won bronze in the men’s singles, class 10 at the 2012 Paralympic Games in London, will compete again this year.

Most in history

Fourteen male and nine female Indonesian athletes will compete in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. The number is the highest in the history of the country’s participation in the event.

Indonesia debuted at the 1976 Toronto Paralympic Games. At that time, Indonesia had sent 12 male athletes and won two gold, one silver and six bronze medals to finish in 26th position.

Four years later, at the Paralympic Games in Arnhem in 1980, the Indonesian contingent grew to 15 male athletes. However, the country dropped to 28th in the ranking, with two golds and four bronzes.

When the 1984 Paralympic Games took place in New York, United States, and Stoke Mandeville, United Kingdom, the Indonesian contingent consisted of just eight athletes – six men and two women. During the event, Indonesia ranked 41st in the event, with one silver and one bronze win.

The next Paralympic Games were held in Seoul, South Korea in 1988. With a team of 17 male and two female athletes, Indonesia won two silver medals and finished 43rd.

Although Indonesia did not participate in the 1992 Barcelona and Madrid Paralympic Games, four years later it sent one athlete to the Atlanta Paralympic Games in 1996, but did not win any medals.

Indonesia continued its entry without winning any medals in the next three editions – the 2000 Sydney Paralympic Games (four male athletes), the 2004 Athens Paralympic Games (three male athletes) and the 2008 Beijing Paralympic Games (two male athletes). athletes and one female athlete).

Finally, David Jacobs brought back the tradition of winning medals with bronze at the 2012 London Paralympic Games. Indonesia sent three male and one female athletes at the time to finish in 74th position.

The feat was maintained at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Indonesia sent nine athletes to the event and won one bronze medal, earned by Ni Nengah Widiasih, to finish 76th in the standings.

Therefore, this year’s contingent, the largest sent by Indonesia so far, is expected to help achieve maximum results and secure one gold, one silver and three bronze medals for Indonesia’s four decades without a Paralympic gold medal. to delete.

On Saturday, Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali held a virtual farewell ceremony for the contingent and encouraged them to give their best for the event.

Good luck, Indonesia!-

