Cowboys close out camp in California: Michael Gallup’s flip, Dak Prescott’s mental reruns, and more – Dallas Cowboys Blog

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys will hold a training camp Monday at The Star, the first public camp practice open to fans in Mike McCarthy’s two-year tenure as coach. Last year’s training sessions were not accessible to fans due to the corona pandemic.

The hope is that quarterback Dak Prescott will attend after two pitching sessions during the team’s final two days at camp in Oxnard, California. He was the focus of the first episode of HBO’s 2021 season of “Hard Knocks” on the Cowboys, and he will most likely continue to star as his practice reps increase.

Prescott last threw a pass in 11-on-11 drills on July 27 and was then sidelined due to the latissimus strain in his right shoulder. Despite missing seven workouts, the Cowboys quarterback has continued with footwork drills, conditioning work and mental reps.

The quarterback gave an example of what he’s been working on. Whenever Cowboys backup quarterback Garrett Gilbert went to the line, as soon as he heard the piece yell, Prescott would make the same moves as Gilbert.

“I check the front and then I check the back, see the rotation,” Prescott said. “Depending on what the piece is, if it’s a kill, then either make the kill or make the adjustments, and then we’re good to go in my head. Then, from a point of view, I’m just trying to see the defense post -pinch as best I can and play the piece as if I would. ‘Boom,’ I’ll say. ‘Throw it there.’

“And if the quarterback does or doesn’t, sometimes I come over and maybe see where he threw it, or if he threw it there, check the other second, third, fourth progression and see if they’re open. That is something I’ve always done since I was in college.”

Prescott, 28, says every rep is an opportunity to improve his game, even when he’s not in practice or the game.

“Whether I’m a starter or not, every rep on the field is an opportunity for me to take a mental rep and get better.”

Here are a few more highlights that stood out from the Cowboys’ West Coast Swing:

Gallup goes head over heels

Much of the talk about training camp centered on Prescott’s shoulder strain, but Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup avoided a serious injury himself on July 27.

Looking for a catch on a fade ball thrown into the corner of the end zone, Gallup headed for the ball, slammed over a fence and landed on his knees. He finished training after being knocked out by the wind, but missed the next few days with a sore ankle.

“My legs were like straight up in the air, like, ‘We’re going to do this? Okay,” Gallup said. “But it wasn’t a big deal.”

A few days later, the fence behind the end zone was removed.

Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson “was like, ‘You’re starting some stuff here, MG. They got a whole fence out of you,'” Gallup said.

Williams shows some struggle

That Dallas guard Connor Williams struggled to defend NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald in practice against the Los Angeles Rams showed something to a few people who still remember a scene from the Cowboys in 2020.

That scene came after Washington Football Team linebacker Jon Bostic leveled a sliding Andy Dalton with a cheap shot that left the quarterback with a concussion. No lineman went after Bostic for the hit on Dalton, which was a telltale sign at the time. Note that veteran offensive linemen Tyron Smith, Zack Martin and La’el Collins did not play in last season’s Week 7 game, a 25-3 loss to Dallas.

Fast forward to August 7, 2021, and the Cowboys and Rams are in the midst of joint practice. Williams wouldn’t back down from Donald, and after grabbing a facemask a few times, the two players ended up on the ground in a scuffle, which isn’t uncommon when teams practice against each other. But with the Dalton game as the backdrop, it offered a different sign this time.

“I know what you mean,” Judge Zack Martin said. “I think our group at the front has a lot to prove this year. We have some guys who are coming back. We have some guys who have played a lot of football but we are there to prove that we are still a dominant line in this league We must continue to take the necessary steps to prepare for the season.”

Biggest surprises of camp

Defense: Raise your hand if you know a lot about Cowboys cornerback Maurice Canady. If your hand is still raising, then you must be related to the Baltimore Ravens’ 2016 sixth-round draft pick, who opted out of playing with Dallas last season after signing as a free agent.

McCarthy has learned a lot about Canady, who has recorded multiple interceptions during training sessions against the Rams.

“I didn’t know his ball skills were that good,” said McCarthy. “He’s a great player. We obviously loved him when we signed him, we didn’t have him because of the pandemic, but my goodness, the way he follows football, I’m so impressed with him.”

offence: Last season, tight end Sean McKeon made the Cowboys roster as an unwritten free agent from Michigan. He didn’t get a pass in his 14 games, but he showed improvement and that development has continued this outdoor season.

McKeon made some quality catches, including a touchdown in the corner of the end zone that McCarthy showed his team a couple of times. While he will not replace Blake Jarwin or Dalton Schultz as starters, he will bring value and depth to the position group.

“Those third, fourth tight ends, those guys are important,” said Cowboys coordinator Kellen Moore. “You need those guys. There are times in games where you have to get some big bodies in there and you have to lead football. He’s a guy who just keeps rising every chance he gets.”