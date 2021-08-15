Cricket: Jos Buttler still not convinced to score points in Test cricket, says VVS Laxman, Sports News





VVS Laxman trusts Jos Buttler has no faith in Test cricket. He said Jos Buttler is so eager to meet the expectations of his team and board that it clouds his judgment on innings that operate in the longest format. VVS Laxman’s comments came about Jos Buttler’s 42-ball 23 in the first innings of the Lord’s Test in England. He was indeed a little too brassy in his approach, hitting the new ball at the opposing India’s pace bowlers. ALSO READ: Cricket – IND vs ENG: Joe Root’s ton helps England take charge of India “To me he is one of the most dangerous white ball batsmen out there, there is no doubt about it. But right now I feel like there are two things going on with Jos Buttler. First, he still doesn’t have the believe in how to score runs in Test match cricket,” VVS Laxman said in an interview with ESPNCricinfo. “Although he wants to establish and prove himself at the highest level, and he knows that there is a lot of trust placed on him by the team management and the selectors, sometimes in that eagerness you don’t know what kind of game to play. At the moment he knows not sure how to approach a test match innings,” he added. This was Jos Buttler’s third consecutive disappointment in the series. He was excused in a similar style in the first Test for a duck in the first innings and scored 22 runs in the following innings. ALSO READ: Cricket: England fans throw bottle corks at KL Rahul, Virat Kohli’s response goes viral – CHECK RATES “The second is that he can learn from his captain hitting next to him. The captain shows that to be successful, or for a batsman to be successful in England conditions, it is very important to get the ball close and play it as late as possible,” he said. “That’s the mistake Jos made, in both exhibition games he reached for the ball and there is a big, big gap between bat and pad, something you can’t afford in England,” he concluded.

