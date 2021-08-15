Kelly-Martin of Iowa football looks like strong backup RB at scrimmage





IOWA CITY, Ia. For the first time since spring, fans and media alike were allowed to watch the Iowa football team at the annual KidsDay scrimmage at Duke Slater Field in Kinnick Stadium. Rightly so, all eyes were on the attacking backfield and quarterback position of the Hawkeyes. However, it was the teammates of the signal callers next to them, the running backs, who were the strongest offensively. Obviously the All-Big Ten driving Tyler Goodson back is No. 1, but the question loomed: who would contribute the most after him? At the end of the scrimmage, head coach Kirk Ferentz was pleased with what each candidate for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart was bringing to the table. “We knew what we had in Tyler (Goodson) and Ivory (Kelly-Martin),” said Ferentz. “Leshon (Williams) has continued to improve and really impressed us the first week here and Gavin (Williams) has been stable since he showed up a year ago.” Lake:Replacing Daviyon Nixon and Chauncey Golston: Iowa’s Plan to Restructure the Defense Line Each of the four running backs in the mix Goodson, Kelly-Martin and Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams, both red shirt freshmen scored at least one touchdown, with Goodson and Gavin Williams scoring two. The most important and encouraging thing for the Hawkeyes was that Kelly-Martin looks completely healthy. It’s been a long road for the Plainfield, Illinois native. As a sophomore in 2018, he lost his starting position through injury and has not recovered since. At the end of the 2020 season, when the No. 3 trailed behind Goodson and left Mekhi Sargent, he suffered a torn ACL and missed the entire 2021 spring practice. Eight months later, he’s back and made his presence felt during the scrimmage, especially through the air. He had three receptions, including a touchdown from quarterback Spencer Petras. Goodson flashed the skill that landed him on the Doak Walker Award watch list. Unofficially, he scored more than 100 total yards from scrimmage, including a 34-yard pass from Petras and a long run on the positive side for 50 yards. He and Kelly-Martin are thinking of a formidable 1-2 punch, but right now Ferentz sees Kelly-Martin as more than just a backup. “We consider him a starter, just like Mekhi last year,” said Ferentz. “He seems to be completely healthy at the moment. Now that he and Tyler are back there you have two guys who are really experienced, great guys and great players. That’s a position we’re clearly not worried about.” Lake:‘You Don’t Always Get Instant Results’: Inside the World of Iowa’s Backup Quarterbacks The focus then shifts to the No. 3 running back competition between Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams. Both red shirts last season due to decreasing depth and are in line to receive real shots for the first time this season. It’s unclear where Leshon Williams was on the Iowa depth map leading up to the scrimmage, but he may have had the best day of them all. During one of his first scrimmage plays, he took a handoff for a 47-yard touchdown down the sideline. After making several catches during the scrimmage, he broke another long run, this time for a gain of over 60 yards. He’s been on the coaches radar all summer but seems to outperform in these kinds of environments. “He plays better when he has pads on,” said Ferentz. “He’s just one of those guys who plays a little bit better when it’s at full speed.” As Ferentz has described, the offensive play in the fall camp has had its highs and lows. Outside of the rushing and receiving, one area where the backs performed particularly well on Saturday was in pass protection. Story continues below When Iowa’s defense gained momentum, the running backs usually picked it up. That led to several big plays, including a 68-yard touchdown pass from Alex Padilla to redshirt freshman Diante Vines. Blitz’s retrieval remains a focus of attention leading up to the season opener on September 4. “That’s encouraging because that usually comes last,” Ferentz said. “When you’re a back you have to be able to protect and protect the football. It was encouraging with the blocking, but we still have to work on that.” Overall, Ferentz described the scrimmage as a “good workday” with three weeks until the opener. Offensively it was a strong day overall and maybe a KidsDay scrimmage first: the offense ran away and the defense got better. “Usually we can’t make a garden,” Ferentz said. “And it’s been like that for most of the pre-season so far. We had some holes open (today) and that was good to see and the guys let the ball run hard and good. We hit some passes too, so That’s all encouraging, but it goes up and down and back and forth a little bit.” Kennington Smith is the new Iowa Hawkeyes beat writer for the Des Moines Register. You can contact Kenningtonon[email protected]_or email him at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hawkcentral.com/story/sports/2021/08/14/iowa-football-ivory-kelly-martin-kids-day-scrimmage-gavin-williams-leshon-williams-tyler-goodson/8095708002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos