Western Michigan Hockey heading into 2021-22 with a new bank boss





Western Michigan Hockey certainly didn’t have the 2020-21 season they had hoped for. With an unfavorable injury to goalkeeper Brandon Bussi, things got interesting. In the second half they managed to bring in a new keeper and smooth things out. The Western Michigan Broncos certainly didn’t have the season they wanted, and as the 2021-22 season gets closer, things are changing. It was announced that head coach Andy Murray would do that don’t sit behind the couch this upcoming season. Instead it will be Pat Ferschweiler, an assistant coach who was promoted to the position of head coach. He will take over from Murray, who played for the Broncos for the past ten seasons in Kalamazoo. With two seasons under Ferschweiler’s tutelage as an assistant coach, he knows the group of guys, and it may not take as much team cohesion with a new coach coming into the program. Not to mention, Ferschweiler’s experience with NHL/AHL affiliates helps him do that. Western Michigan Hockey has a new bank boss. More of Detroit Jock City As suggested above, Ferschweiler has spent the past two seasons with the Broncos as an assistant, but he has also coached with the Grand Rapids Griffins and was also involved with the Detroit Red Wings organization. The Broncos seem to be a pipeline for coaching talent that goes further. While Murray may not be going to Grand Rapids or Detroit, he took over as a household name for Red Wings fans. Jeff Blashill was a coach on the Western Michigan hockey program before transitioning to coach for the Grand Rapids Griffins. Ferschweiler will take over a team he knows all too well, a team that was 10-12-3 in the season 2020-21. They climbed back after a horrific start at the NCHC Pod in Omaha, Nebraska, which may have been due to injuries to their starting netminder. That said, the Broncos will do their job for them, but Ferschweiler should be able to do a lot with his group of guys and try to get back to the top of the NCHC conference. It’s a tall order since Minnesota-Duluth and North Dakota are at the conference. Not to mention teams like Denver, Omaha and Saint Cloud State also clouding the top. It won’t exactly be the easiest route, but Ferschweiler should have an easier transition into the head coach role. As the Broncos settle back on campus in preparation for the 2021-22 season.

