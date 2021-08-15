Aryna Sabalenka sorry for Karolina Pliskova handshake, Montreal





Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova rolled into the final of the WTA hard-court tournament in Montreal on Saturday with a 6-3 6-4 victory over top division Aryna Sabalenka, who apologized for her immature reaction to the loss.

The win was a repeat for the fourth-seeded Czech, who defeated her Belarus rival two months ago in the All England Club semi-final in three sets. Watch Tennis Live with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. Live coverage of ATP + WTA Tour tournaments, including every final match. New to Kayo? Try now 14 days free > Pliskova will fight for the title in Montreal against Italian Camila Giorgi, who needed a deciding set to defeat Australian Open quarterfinalist Jessica Pegula 6-3, 3-6, 6-1. Pliskova lost to Giorgi in the third round of the Tokyo Olympics last month. “It’s a great feeling to be in a final again,” said Pliskova. “I was super solid today. “I did what I needed to win. I used my wits and played smart. She missed a bit too much, I’m quite happy with the performance.” Pliskova broke Sabalenka four times and saved two of the three break points she faced. Sabalenka, who threw her racket in disgust at the end of the second set, was mortified by her behavior and later apologized on Instagram, including a rushed handshake on the net where she barely recognized Pliskova. “My behavior today was not professional. I want to apologize for this,” she wrote. “@KarolinaPliskova was better today.” “PS sorry for that handshake…I just lost my mind at that point,” she added with a face palm emoji. Pliskova fired 10 aces for a total of 267 this season, putting her within touching distance of Sabalenka’s tour-leading 270. The Czech won her 39th game of the season, topping the WTA rankings. But even though she won 12 of her last 13 games, she is aiming for her first title of the season. Giorgi has been on a roll for the past few weeks, winning her 15th WTA match out of 19 played as she progressed to the first 1000-level final of her career. “Getting to this final means a lot,” Giorgi said. “I’ve had a great week, all my matches were tough. “I knew I was playing very well. Even when I lost the first set, I never felt like the match was in danger because I knew I was playing very well. “The first set went very well. Losing the second… it can happen in tennis. In the third I came back even more focused. “The final will be another great game, as usual I will just focus on my game.” The 71st-ranked Italian threatened to become a straight-set winner when she trailed 4-1 in the second, but Pegula battled the attack to make it into third before taking off. Pliskova is determined to pass Giorgi in the title match after her loss in Tokyo. “Of course I already lost to her this year, everyone knows that. “But this is a final, it’s a different kind of competition than a first or second round. “I have nothing to lose. I’m playing pretty solid this week. I’m just going to do my best and we’ll see.” “Maybe I’ll be lucky in the final for the third time this season,” added the Czech, who fell to Wimbledon and Rome in the finals. With AFP

