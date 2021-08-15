5 Scrimmage Impressions – University of Oregon Athletics

The first full week of preseason camp for the Oregon soccer team came to a close on Saturday night when the Ducks held a scrimmage at Autzen Stadium.

Season ticket holders were on hand to participate in the team’s eighth practice session this preseason, in which the Ducks one-on-one, two-on-two, etc. began to equalize the offense after a hot start by the defense.

Some impressions of the scrimmage, based on observations from the sidelines and comments from UO head coach Mario Cristobal subsequently

1. The defense went after it from the start, especially in the front seven.

Anthony Brown started the night at quarterback with the No. 1 offense, and he didn’t always have much time to throw. The first set of scrimmage ended in a sack by defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus , and the first game of a period devoted to third-down situations was a looting by Bradyn Swinson , who has had a very strong start to this preseason camp.

“I thought the defense came out quickly, very, very strong,” said Cristobal.

It wasn’t just the number 1 defense that got off to a good start. With the No. 2 offense on the field, freshman quarterback Ty Thompson made a nice deep ball to Tevins Jeannis. But corner back Darren Barkins stayed with the game and hit the ball out for a fumble, and Dontae Manning jumped on it to secure sales.

In terms of the cleanliness of the game, penalties were a bigger issue on the night than turnover. But Justin Flowe jumped on a muffled backfield exchange during a goal-line drill and Verone McKinley III almost had an interception two plays after Swinson’s sack in the third-down drill, although he couldn’t secure the ball.

2. Obviously the Ducks have a wealth of young talent offensively.

Not only did Thompson excel late in scrimmage when he pulled off the No. 1 attack, but some of his freshman classmates stole the spotlight as well. Receiver Isaiah Brevard was the most prolific skill player of the night, hitting the first touchdown of scrimmage with a 27-yard pass from Robby Ashford to which Brevard gained possession and then denied a cornerback who tried to wrestle the ball out as they fell into the end zone.

Seven McGee had an electric sequence early in the scrimmage. The running back made a safety on one rep to escape the backfield, and on the next play he stepped out of a tackle attempt by a linebacker to avoid another tackle for loss.

Cristobal said freshman offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia “played really well”, and the Ducks liked what they saw of tight ends too Terrance Ferguson and Moliki Matavao . The duo packs a punch at scrimmage and they also showed their skills at receiving threats, especially when Jay Butterfield was at quarterback.

“The young guys show up, and they show up big,” Cristobal said.

3. No one with more than 50 touches in the Pac-12 last season averaged more yards per game than Oregon’s Travis dye , who gained 9.3 yards every time he touched the ball. That average was helped by an excellent 26.6 yards per reception by the versatile backside.

And it turns out, based on Saturday, that Dye isn’t the only veteran coming back to the roster with different skills. The first game of the scrimmage was a completion of Brown to CJ Verdell . Later, when a holding penalty put the offense in a first-and-twenty situation, Verdell caught passes on consecutive plays, the second a blast play to set up third-and-two.

The result of that game? Dye ran through a safety near the line to move the chains down for the first time. We usually see Dye as the all-purpose threat and Verdell as the physical runner between tackles, but they showed on Saturday that they can both fill both roles.

4. Looks like one of the most competitive positions in the team is on the corner of the border.

Deommodore Lenoir started there last season, but he is now in the NFL, where he had an interception with the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. The best competitors to replace him based on the scrimmage are Manning and Trikweze Bridges , and each had its moments Saturday.

“Those two are going after it,” Cristobal said. “They’re good friends too, but when they go out to practice, they go after it.”

Early in the scrimmage, Mycah Pittman caught a pass and looked to hinder safety Steve Stephens IV . But while he was in the air, Bridges dove in and shot Pittman out of bounds. Later, the 6-foot-3 Bridges used every inch of his exceptional length to lay out and break a pass intended for equal-length wideout Troy Franklin .

Manning showed his nose for the ball with the clumsy recovery early in the scrimmage. Later in the evening, Thompson escaped from the bag during a “matching situation” and his receivers did a scramble drill. But Manning clung to Franklin like glue and broke the stride that Thompson was trying to deliver.

5. All four quarterbacks of Oregon’s purse had their moments Saturday.

Brown started the night with those, and had to contend with a nasty first-string defense. Ashford had the first scoring game, completing three straights to Brevard, including the touchdown.

The tables turned for the offense in the third-down period. Thompson came in two and completed six straight passes to move the chains; he got some help through really athletic play on the ball from Kris Hutson and Ferguson, but the efficiency in the exercise was impressive anyway.

In a period of the red zone, Thompson led it and completed a touchdown pass to Johnny Johnson III . Both Thompson and Butterfield led the offense to rushing and passing touchdowns in a goal-line situation, and Thompson closed the night by leading the offense to two distinct “link wins.”