Barbados women to play cricket at Commonwealth Games in 2022





The Barbados women’s cricket team will compete in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after the Cricket West Indies (CWI) board of directors decided to postpone this year’s regional women’s cricket tournaments. The 2021 T20 Blaze tournament was the result of the West India qualifier tournament for the Commonwealth Games. However, the CWI decided to postpone the tournament and the 2021 Women’s CG Insurance Super Cup until 2022. Barbados won the 2020 CWI T20 Blaze and CWI has used this result to determine qualification for next year’s Commonwealth Games. This was in line with Commonwealth Games Association Tournament rules, agreed upon by the International Cricket Council (ICC). CWI CEO Johnny Grave congratulated the Barbados women’s team on their qualification for the Games. “This is a historic occasion as, for the first time, Women’s Twenty20 cricket will be featured at this prestigious global sporting event, which is a great addition to our sport and a great exposure and opportunity for the players. We wish them all the best during their fight for the gold medal, and we know they will continue to make the West Indies proud,” Graves said The CWI explained that the decision to postpone the regional women’s cricket tournaments was taken due to logistical challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic. It has been a challenging period with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our doorstep and we have been forced to make the decision to postpone this year’s Womens T20 Blaze and Womens CG Insurance Super50 Cup,” said Grave. With South African women touring the West Indies from August 31 to September 9, the CWI could not find a suitable window to play the regional series. The Commonwealth Games will take place from July 28 to August 8, 2022 in Birmingham, England. Cricket returns to the Kuala Lumpur Games in Malaysia for the first time since 1998. However, only the women’s game will be represented at the 2022 Birmingham Games.

