Sports
Campbell River girl chases hockey dream after growing up in Congo orphanage
NANAIMO, BC — The first time she saw Gina peering from a photo, Colleen was struck by the distant look in her eyes.
The loss, the pain, says Colleen, describing the image of the six-year-old wearing a red dress and staring into the camera.
The seriousness of the person.
Gina lived in an orphanage in the Democratic Republic of the Congo before Colleen and her husband adopted the girl and her younger sister.
(Gina) would try to be a kid, Colleen says of their first few years in Canada.
But you could tell she was living a life we couldn’t understand.
Colleen thought it might help to play with dolls, but Gina was more interested in balls. That is, until she attended her first hockey game.
She said can I try this? And were like, Of course. But you don’t like being cold, Colleen recalls. Then she said: But I think I like this.
You can tell from the smile on her face in the video of her first class that Gina not only loved it, she loved it.
You’re floating around, Gina remembers with a smile. I thought: that’s super cool!
In that first lesson, the then eight-year-old saw another girl racing around the rink and asked what she should do to skate like her.
I said you have to let go of the cone. And the next day she let go of the cone and left, Colleen laughs. She learned to skate in a day!
Three months later, she started playing hockey and by the end of the season, Gina had earned a spot on the local all-star team.
It was so cool; I felt like a real hockey player, Gina says with a smile as big as her first local hockey card.
It was a big turning point.
Although she was often the only girl in the game, Gina was driven to become the best on the rink.
Over the next seven years, Gina played on multiple teams in small towns, training just as hard on the ice as she did on the ice.
I think everyone should find something that makes their heart sing, Colleen says. To her, that’s hockey.
Because instead of being defined by race, gender, or a traumatic past, hockey is where Gina feels the freedom to just be.
Honestly, it’s the best feeling in the world, says Gina beaming.
It’s a feeling that will no doubt increase as the 15-year-olds have been scouted by (and earned a scholarship to) the Ontario Hockey Academy. It’s the next step in fulfilling her dream for Gina of playing for Canada’s women’s national hockey team before becoming a lawyer to help other distant children discover hope.
(I hope I can) inspire the young boys and girls growing up as minorities, Gina says. Anything is possible if you just put in the effort.
