Sports
HK sailor dreams of ceremony on Tiananmen Square with Olympic medal
Doo Hoi-kem (L), Lee Ho-ching (C) and Minnie Soo Wai-yam from Hong Kong, China pose with their bronze medals after the women’s table tennis team event in Tokyo 2020 on August 5, 2021. (Photo : Xinhua)
Athletes from both China and Hong Kong pose together for photos after the awards ceremony for the women’s table tennis team event. (Photo: Xinhua)
Petrissa Solja (L, rear) and Shan Xiaona (R, rear) from Germany take on Doo and Lee in the women’s table tennis bronze medal match. (Photo: Xinhua)
“I want to visit Tiananmen after the Tokyo Olympics,” said paddler Doo Hoi-kem of Hong Kong, China, whose comments went viral on social media after she took the bronze with her teammates at the table tennis team event in Tokyo 2020.
“No problem”, “Welcome to Beijing”. These words were popular online as fans embraced Doo on China’s Twitter-esque Weibo, which came as a surprise to the 24-year-old.
“When I got up the next day, my friends told me about it, I was very surprised. The fans on Weibo come from all over the country, they welcomed me to visit their hometown, it made me happy,” Doo, who was immediately after put in isolation on return to Hong Kong, Xinhua said in an exclusive interview.
Doo revealed that she has been to many cities on the mainland and visited Tiananmen Square several times.
“But I still expect to visit Tiananmen Square again, especially in the morning to watch the flag ceremony, with my medal,” she said.
Hong Kong set a historic record in Tokyo when it defeated Germany to take bronze in the women’s table tennis tournament, with China taking the gold.
Doo said she was proud to take the stage to sing the national anthem as the national flag of China and the flag of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region were raised simultaneously, a situation she had witnessed during the Youth Olympics. from Nanjing in 2014, when she won silver. in women’s singles and bronze in team event.
“From the Nanjing Youth Olympics to the Tokyo Olympics, from a youth to an adult, it’s a joy to watch the growth,” she said.
In Tokyo, Doo has competed in three events, including singles, mixed doubles and team events. She felt tired when she and her partner Wong Chun-ting were stunned by French duo Emmanuel Lebesson and Yuan Jianan in the mixed doubles, but she recovered quickly with good performances in the halftime events.
“I burst into tears after the mixed doubles, we put a lot into it, but the result was lower than expected. My coach encouraged me, then I adjusted my state of mind, it’s a wealth that taught me to deal with the pressure.”
Five years ago at the Rio Olympics, Doo was utterly inferior when she faced favorite Ding Ning, as she had just 16 points after four sets.
Doo was still “unhappy” when she performed with top-class champion Chen Meng in the quarterfinals of the women’s singles at the Tokyo Olympics, but this time she showed her progress as she took a 2-0 shock lead.
“When I was two sets ahead, Team China coach Liu Guoliang spoke loudly to Chen in the stands, with no spectators, I heard every word he said,” Doo laughed.
Despite being overthrown by Chen, Doo was still pleased with her performance, “After all, Team China is hard to beat”.
“After that, the team event went smoothly. I estimated myself between 80 and 90 percent throughout the campaign. We trained for eight months on the mainland, it was not for nothing.”
“The medal gave my confidence a boost. As for my dream, I often wanted to fight for an Olympic medal, to be honest, I didn’t believe I could make it, but it came true. So I have to seize the time to working harder for a better performance in Paris three years later,” she noted.
In addition to being a rower, Doo also has another identity, that of a member of the All-China Youth Federation. Speaking of the title, Doo admitted that she felt more responsible.
“It’s an honor, but also a responsibility. I always met elites from all walks of life every time I attended the meeting, from whom I learned a lot. I hope I can have a more outstanding performance on the field, to bring optimism to others,” she said.
Sources
2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202108/1231463.shtml
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]