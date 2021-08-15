HK sailor dreams of ceremony on Tiananmen Square with Olympic medal

Doo Hoi-kem (L), Lee Ho-ching (C) and Minnie Soo Wai-yam from Hong Kong, China pose with their bronze medals after the women’s table tennis team event in Tokyo 2020 on August 5, 2021. (Photo : Xinhua)





Athletes from both China and Hong Kong pose together for photos after the awards ceremony for the women’s table tennis team event. (Photo: Xinhua)

Petrissa Solja (L, rear) and Shan Xiaona (R, rear) from Germany take on Doo and Lee in the women’s table tennis bronze medal match. (Photo: Xinhua)

“I want to visit Tiananmen after the Tokyo Olympics,” said paddler Doo Hoi-kem of Hong Kong, China, whose comments went viral on social media after she took the bronze with her teammates at the table tennis team event in Tokyo 2020.

“No problem”, “Welcome to Beijing”. These words were popular online as fans embraced Doo on China’s Twitter-esque Weibo, which came as a surprise to the 24-year-old.

“When I got up the next day, my friends told me about it, I was very surprised. The fans on Weibo come from all over the country, they welcomed me to visit their hometown, it made me happy,” Doo, who was immediately after put in isolation on return to Hong Kong, Xinhua said in an exclusive interview.

Doo revealed that she has been to many cities on the mainland and visited Tiananmen Square several times.

“But I still expect to visit Tiananmen Square again, especially in the morning to watch the flag ceremony, with my medal,” she said.

Hong Kong set a historic record in Tokyo when it defeated Germany to take bronze in the women’s table tennis tournament, with China taking the gold.

Doo said she was proud to take the stage to sing the national anthem as the national flag of China and the flag of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region were raised simultaneously, a situation she had witnessed during the Youth Olympics. from Nanjing in 2014, when she won silver. in women’s singles and bronze in team event.

“From the Nanjing Youth Olympics to the Tokyo Olympics, from a youth to an adult, it’s a joy to watch the growth,” she said.

In Tokyo, Doo has competed in three events, including singles, mixed doubles and team events. She felt tired when she and her partner Wong Chun-ting were stunned by French duo Emmanuel Lebesson and Yuan Jianan in the mixed doubles, but she recovered quickly with good performances in the halftime events.

“I burst into tears after the mixed doubles, we put a lot into it, but the result was lower than expected. My coach encouraged me, then I adjusted my state of mind, it’s a wealth that taught me to deal with the pressure.”

Five years ago at the Rio Olympics, Doo was utterly inferior when she faced favorite Ding Ning, as she had just 16 points after four sets.

Doo was still “unhappy” when she performed with top-class champion Chen Meng in the quarterfinals of the women’s singles at the Tokyo Olympics, but this time she showed her progress as she took a 2-0 shock lead.

“When I was two sets ahead, Team China coach Liu Guoliang spoke loudly to Chen in the stands, with no spectators, I heard every word he said,” Doo laughed.

Despite being overthrown by Chen, Doo was still pleased with her performance, “After all, Team China is hard to beat”.

“After that, the team event went smoothly. I estimated myself between 80 and 90 percent throughout the campaign. We trained for eight months on the mainland, it was not for nothing.”

“The medal gave my confidence a boost. As for my dream, I often wanted to fight for an Olympic medal, to be honest, I didn’t believe I could make it, but it came true. So I have to seize the time to working harder for a better performance in Paris three years later,” she noted.

In addition to being a rower, Doo also has another identity, that of a member of the All-China Youth Federation. Speaking of the title, Doo admitted that she felt more responsible.

“It’s an honor, but also a responsibility. I always met elites from all walks of life every time I attended the meeting, from whom I learned a lot. I hope I can have a more outstanding performance on the field, to bring optimism to others,” she said.