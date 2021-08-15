San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance delivers highlight in otherwise tough debut

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — In his first game in 315 days, San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance wasted little time on Saturday night showing his newfound fanbase what he’s bringing to the table.

On just his second preseason try against the Kansas City Chiefs, Lance uncorked an 80-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver Trent Sherfield.

That game was the culmination of an otherwise up-and-down debut for the #3 pick in April’s NFL draw. Lance, who replaced Jimmy Garoppolo for the start strike after one run, played 29 snaps and went 5-for-14 for 128 yards and the touchdown for a passer rating of 93.8.

The Niners fell in Saturday’s exhibition opening against the Chiefs 19-16.

“It was super exciting,” Lance said. “It’s kind of what you dream about scoring your first touchdown. Even though it’s preseason, it’s pretty cool. It was definitely a special moment. I wish I could have taken advantage of the opportunities that came after that.”

Some of those missed opportunities could not be attributed to Lance as three of his nine incomplete runs were drops, including one on his first pass attempt to start Brandon Aiyuk wide. If those three passes had been caught, Lance would have started the game with completions on his first seven attempts.

Lance also took four sacks behind an offensive line that was without starting center Alex Mack and had Trent tackle Williams. Lance fidgeted once, which he recovered, and had two passes that were nearly intercepted.

“There was some good and some bad,” said Niners coach Kyle Shanahan. “It wasn’t perfect by any means. He definitely missed a few. There were a few spots where you would see him go in different places, a few balls sailing on him that I think he would like to have back. But he also came out pretty well, made the right plays and got into the right places… but it was a good first day. I didn’t want it to go perfectly for him.”

Lance took the blame for the sacks, although there were at least two in which he had little chance of getting off the ball. Lance, who has not hesitated to go for a run in training camps, had no rush attempts on Saturday.

“It’s something I will continue to learn from,” Lance said. “Getting the ball out of my hands and into the hands of those guys. The offensive line has done a great job today. I’m 100 per cent for me on protection. I use my legs to make plays and extend plays and drive out I wish I had done that a little better tonight too.”

Despite that struggle, it was Lance’s long touchdown throw to Sherfield that made Levi’s Stadium buzz and his teammates celebrated in unison. In his second run, Lance fell back, sold a play-action fake to the right, rolled to the left and fired about 150 feet in the air from the left hash outside the right numbers to Sherfield, who was wide open and ran untouched into the end zone .

After the touchdown, Sherfield and Lance were greeted by almost every player and coach on the sidelines with a pat or a high-five, including Garoppolo.

“It was great,” said Garoppolo. “We kind of saw it coming. I knew the piece and everything. I was watching Trent all the time, and he broke the guy off and Trey gave a nice pass there. It was really cool.”

Garoppolo’s lone series ended after an offensive pass-interference penalty on tight end Charlie Woerner negated Aiyuk’s third-down completion. Garoppolo finished 3-of-3 for 26 yards.

The 49ers kept many of their key players out of Saturday’s game. In addition to Williams and Mack, tight end George Kittle, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, linebacker Fred Warner, defensive linemen Arik Armstead, Dee Ford and Nick Bosa, and cornerback Jason Verrett were among the 22 players the Niners chose to sit.

Josh Rosen replaced Lance in San Francisco’s second offensive series in the third quarter.

Afterwards, Lance said he intended to go home and waste no time digging into the game movie, looking for things he wasn’t doing right and wanting to correct them.

“I didn’t play every game tonight,” Lance said. “The plays that were mentioned were really really good ones. So I left some big ones that I noticed and we noticed it on the sidelines. It was frustrating to leave those plays there. I wanted to put more points on the board. Kind of frustrated, but super excited to go see and learn from the band.”