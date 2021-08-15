Sports
Cricket stars celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day
As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, cricket stars send their wishes on Twitter.
At one of the closest moments in every Indian’s life, August 15, 2021 is celebrated as the 75th Independence Day for India. It is a glorious moment for the whole country since independence on August 15, 1947.
As a cricket fan and loyalist, this opportunity holds an important place. Cricket was originally initiated by Britons in England but is now India’s most prestigious sport with maximum following and popularity. India has 3 ICC trophies to their name. India is also the only country to have a 60-over, 50-over and 20-over trophy to their name.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the flag at the historic Red Fort, the cricket stars across the country sent wishes and accolades on Twitter, Instagram and several other social media platforms. So, here are the consolidated wishes on India’s 75th Independence Day by some of the famous cricket stars on Twitter.
Twitter reactions:
Wishing every Indian a very happy 75th Independence Day #Happy Independence Day #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/TaYQhMkJTN
BCCI (@BCCI) August 15, 2021
I have always proudly carried the flag on my helmet and it always reminded me why I stepped onto the field.
Wishing you a very happy 75th #Independence Day to all Indians around the world.
i hind! pic.twitter.com/9XwUmau31O
Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2021
!! # ! pic.twitter.com/XVQjDmgxg4
Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2021
#Happy Independence Day
Celebrating Independent India’s 75th Anniversary #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/iZlSiAZTHu
Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) August 15, 2021
On our 75th Independence Day, remembering the valiant struggle of all who fought for the independence of our great nation of Freedom is precious, let us respect it and enjoy it responsibly. Jai Hindu # HappyIndependenceDay2021 pic.twitter.com/fNhXHa4OZ9
Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 15, 2021
!! #MeraBharatMahaan pic.twitter.com/mobiQyK8U9
Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 15, 2021
A day to be proud of. And a day to be thankful to all those amazing Indians who made this possible. It’s our 75th and I’m confident that young India will take us far. # HappyIndependenceDay2021
Harsha Bhogle (bhogleharsha) August 14, 2021
When the sky, the stadium and the ground came together to represent the tricolor.
Happy Independence Day to my fellow Indians around the world #Independence Day pic.twitter.com/bo7K5bE0Ok
Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 15, 2021
Today is a day to be proud to be a part of this great nation. May this spirit of freedom lead us all to success and glory in life. Happy Independence Day! #mdshami11 #aairahshami17 #indiaIndependenceday pic.twitter.com/ChGgze3lSw
Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) August 15, 2021
There is only one feeling when you wear the colors #A family #MumbaiIndians #Independence Day pic.twitter.com/PL8lUonSDe
Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 15, 2021
Ma tujhe salaam! #Independence Day #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/v6aOtVwBfq
Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) August 15, 2021
Happy Independence Day #OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing pic.twitter.com/5aIy5cW3fr
SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) August 15, 2021
Saare jahaan se acccha
Wishing every citizen who makes India incredible a very happy 75th #Independence Day #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/42cF0EObTm
Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) August 15, 2021
From the Royals to everyone, happy #Independence Day #hallabol | #RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/9pyGGJUiC0
Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 15, 2021
One nation, many cultures.
Our nation is built on great sacrifice and it is a symbol of pride and joy for all of us to celebrate freedom!
The RCB family wishes everyone a very Happy 75th #Independence Day. i hind! #PlayBold # IndiaAt75 #AmritMahotsav #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/L376mXGpWf
Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 15, 2021
Happy Independence Day!
Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 15, 2021
Meanwhile, ahead of the 76th Independence Day, India has a golden opportunity to win their second T2O World Cup title. The T20 World Cup is scheduled for October-November later this year in the UAE. This would be India’s first time playing a T20 World Cup under Virat Kohlis captaincy.
India is currently in England playing at the historic venue in Lords. As an independence gift, India hopes to give its motherland a test victory at Lords. India is definitely in an impressive situation. A target of nearly 250 on the final day would give India an advantage.
Thank you for reading! What do you wish from our cricket stars on India’s 75th Independence Day? Share your valuable comments at [email protected]
ALSO READ: WTC 2021-23: Points Table Standings Prediction India vs Pak Final?
