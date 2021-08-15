Takeaway from the first scrimmage of the preseason on Saturday





Clemson was set to have his first preseason football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Mother Nature had other plans. Storms in the area forced the Tigers to move to the indoor facility as they scrambled to prepare for the September 4 opening game against Georgia in Charlotte. “I hate that we weren’t allowed into the stadium,” Clemson said offensive coordinator Tony Elliott. That’s always a big thing for us. Some guys have never been to Death Valley under the lights. There is another level of intensity that you must have when creating a game-like atmosphere and environment. But the Tigers went through a full scrimmage and here are some things to know: Center of attention Clemson is serious about moving All-ACC offensive guard Matt Bockhorst to the center. And that might be more of a statement about how the coaches feel about freshman Marcus Tate, who would start on the left hat, than the other snappers. Trying to find the best five (starters across the line) and get the right combination, said Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. And not just the top five, but making sure we have the flexibility we need in three weeks. Were cross training. (Hunter) Rayburn and (Mason) Trotter went with them. Bock went with them. Just different combinations. Bockhorst was the first team starter in the middle of scrimmage and then Trotter (Dorman High School) came in. Bockhorst has done a good job downtown, Elliott said. Strong defense Clemsons defense unit performed according to all records (it was a private matter) and without penalties. It was no surprise that the front line was apparently leading the way. I was super, super impressed with those guys, Swinney said. I was hoping what I would see wasn’t a drop off and it really didn’t matter how I led the scrimmage up to the groups. I haven’t seen a drop off. I thought those guys all played really well. Clemsons defense line is expected to be the strength of the team and in fact one of the best units in program history. The Tigers have luminaries Myles Murphy, Justin Foster and Xavier Thomas on the ends with Bryan Bresee and Tyler Davis in the middle. But it goes much further than that. Tre Williams (redshirt freshman tackle) was great, Swinney said. He’s a guy who got injured last year and couldn’t really play much as a freshman, but it was good to see him. Every time (red shirt sophomore tackle) Ruke (Orhorhoro) plays, he shows up. (Redshirt junior tackle) Darnell (Jefferies) made some nice moves. And then all those defensive purposes. I am really impressed with what I see. We have a lot of talented guys there. I like the chemistry I see with that group. Getting in trouble The Tigers didn’t have much success playing the ball against that defensive unit, Elliott said, as they tried to find replacements for Travis Etienne, the ACCs who are now the all-time greatest rusher with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was tough sledding today with what they were doing in defense, Elliott said. They had some guys around and played aggressively so we had to do some other stuff. Kobe (Pace) did have some good runs, especially in the red zone, and was able to push the pile for a touchdown. We’ve got pretty much everyone in there, Swinney said. (Pace, Lyn-J Dixon and Will Shipley) all came in with the (first team). Phil Mafah usually came in there with just the two of us. We probably didn’t run the ball as much as we sometimes do in scrimmages. We wanted to take a look at some of the (pass) security issues. Reserve quarterbacks DJ Uiagalelei is a favorite of the Heisman Trophy as he replaces Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville’s No. 1 overall NFL draft pick. The eventual No. 2 is expected to be Taisun Phommachanh, but he is still recovering from an Achilles heel injury and there is no timetable for a return, although the early season seems like a good bet. Until then, the Tigers have favored walk-ons in sophomore Hunter Helms and freshman Billy Wiles, as well as Will Taylor, who turned down opportunities this summer to be drafted by Major League Baseball teams. Will is electric, man, Swinney said. He covers up problems. He only corrects mistakes because he is so dynamic and so athletic. You just can’t help but notice him when he’s on the field. He creates another dimension. Billy is sturdy. They both have a solid foundation and know well where we stand. Helms, of the Gray Collegiate Academy in West Columbia, South Carolina, will be the second string until Phommachanh is ready. Helms threw a pair of touchdowns at Georgia Tech last season, becoming only the third walk-on since 1954 with a TD pass (Nick Schuessler in 2016 and Donny McElveen in 2010). Very pleased with Hunter, Swinney said. He has done a lot of work. He knows our system. Hunter had a good day at work. He showed his knowledge and confidence. I think he has more confidence in the fall camp than I saw in the spring. Todd Shanesy is a 30-year-old sports reporter who now focuses on Clemson football for the USA Today network.

