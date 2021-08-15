Metro teams add Goons to stop Tom Wilson…but not the Penguins

The 2021-22 Metropolitan Division rivals and Pittsburgh Penguins may resemble the Adams or Norris division of the 1980s. The teams with salary cap and playoff aspirations took note of Washington Capitals tough guy Tom Wilson. While fans were crazy last season with Wilson essentially bullying other teams, it was effective. He pounded what seemed like the entire New York Rangers, who had no reaction, and he even roughed up the Boston Bruins.

Teams respond, but not the Penguins.

It’s all about defending against Wilson, who single-handedly defeated the Rangers last season. As much as teams deny it affects them, as much as fans say it shouldn’t, it does. We live in a world of zero tolerance schools and helicopter parents because bullying and fighting takes effect.

In team sports, it’s just as important. Fingering against bullying has no effect, and there are only rewards for winning.

General managers in the Metro Division are taking action against Wilson, and it’s no coincidence that many of the Metro Division teams have added tough players, some known for their fighting skills and not hockey – formerly known as goons.

*The Rangers enter the NHL trading market for Ryan Reaves and signed defender Jarred Tinordi to a two-year contract.

*The Columbus Blue Jackets signed Sean Kuraly to a four-year deal and just signed Zac Rinaldo to a two-way deal.

*Philadelphia assisted Samuel Morin for another year, then traded for Rasmus Ristolainen (heavy physicality) and Cam Atkinson (tenant, not a fighter).

*No one knows what the Islanders have done or will do, but Casey Czikas, Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck will likely return.

And the Carolina Hurricanes added defenseman Brendan Smith, who became the regular fighter for the Rangers last season. Smith had five fights last season, including one with Wilson.

I suppose the Pittsburgh Penguins will score on the power play, averaging one in five times. Perhaps Erik Gudbranson’s fighting lessons to Brian Dumoulin in the spring of 2019 impressed?

The NHL’s evolution from fighting to a skate game hit hyperdrive with the Penguins 2016 and 2017 Stanley Cup wins. Teams had to keep pace, and seemingly overnight, young players who could skate replaced older players who couldn’t. Most teams got faster and a lot faster.

But then what?

Then the toughness made a comeback, especially on defense. The Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens had big defenders and played for the Stanley Cup.

And the New York Rangers, still mimicking Tom Wilson’s Rowdy Roddy Piper, grabbed the biggest “sheriff” available, willing to provide border law.

Look, I can hear Penguins fans already. But they can’t play hockey! But scoring on the power play, they’ll see! But hockey shouldn’t be goons and fighting! But, but…but…

The Metro division is undergoing another transformation. The Washington Capitals have been the key player in this new evolution. Wilson is an exceptional penalty killer. He has hands capable of scoring more than 20 goals and damaging cheekbones. The Washington Capitals bad boy served his suspension for hospitalizing Boston defender Brandon Carlo with a vicious assault or loafer.

Tinordi essentially ended Penguins center Evgeni Malkin’s season with a solid open ice hit. He also knows how to throw mittens. Sean Kuraly is going to be a third or fourth line grinder in Columbus. Before being called up to the Boston Bruins, he had a string of AHL fights. He struggled to crack the Bruins lineup, but there’s no question that he’s a tough player.

The Flyers also stepped back toward the Broad Street Bullies with multiple acquisitions of blue players.

Pittsburgh Penguins out of season

The Penguins lost tenacious grinder Brandon Tanev and replaced him through free agency with Brock McGinn. However. McGinn has had four fights in the past five years. That’s not a knock, but that’s an admission that McGinn won’t be a player to answer the bell.

The Penguins have about $1.6 million in room for a salary cap if future trades and relegations are factored in. GM Ron Hextall is safe enough for another free agent signing or player acquisition with a bit of salary too. But the Penguins lineup has taken a step back in talent and toughness.

The Metro division is taking steps to improve. And teams in the Metro are getting stronger.

You don’t think the other Metro teams will have it easy with the Penguins, because the Penguins have been nice guys, do you? The Penguins have about six weeks.