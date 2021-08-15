Athletes leave for Paralympic Games on Sunday





PROMISE:

All athletes would fly business class, the Sports Administration said after athletes going to the Olympics did not sit there as promised By Shelley Shan / Staff Reporter

Athletes competing in the Paralympic Games will depart for Tokyo on Sunday, the Sports Administration said, adding that they would all be in business class on their outbound and return flights. The Paralympic Games will be held from Tuesday to September 5. Taiwan is sending 10 athletes to compete in six sports categories, the Sports Administration said Thursday. Lu Pi-chun (), Cheng Ming-cheng (), Tien Hsiao-wen () and Lin Tzu-yu () in table tennis, while Yang Chuan-hui () in long jump and Liu Ya-ting () in javelin, said the administration. Powerlifter Lin Ya-hsuan () will compete in the women’s 61 kg category, while judoka Li Kai-lin () will compete in the women’s 48 kg category. Badminton player Fang Cheng-yu () will compete in the men’s singles, while swimmer Cheng Liang-ta () will compete in the 100-meter backstroke, 200-meter individual medley and 400-meter freestyle categories. Taiwan’s Paralympic delegation consists of 38 members, who will leave in three groups on Sunday, the government said. All athletes would be in business class on charter flights to and from Tokyo, said Lu Chung-ren, head of the agency’s Sports For All division. Like Olympians, the 10 Paralympians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, he said, adding that they would be provided with disease prevention equipment and will be staying in quarantine hotels upon their return. Taiwan also has 10 referees and specialists attending the Paralympic Games, he said. We have been working with the Taiwan Paralympic Committee to help the referees and specialists get vaccinated, undergo polymerase chain reaction testing and obtain grants for their stay in quarantine hotels when they return, Lu said. The Sports Administration’s seating plan for Olympic athletes on a July 19 charter flight to Tokyo sparked controversy after badminton player Tai Tzu-ying ( ) posted a photo of herself sitting in economy class, despite President Tsai Ing-wen ( ) and Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang () who had told the public on multiple occasions that all athletes of the national team would fly business class. Government officials, coaches and team doctors were reportedly in business class on the same flight. At the time, the Sports Administration said the arrangement was necessary to ensure social distancing between the athletes, which would not have been possible in business class, as there were only 36 seats. Tsai, Su, Education Minister Pan Wen-chung () and Director-General of Sports Administration Chang Shao-hsi () apologized for the seating arrangement and Chang has offered to resign over the incident. The Public Television Service and ELTA TV will broadcast the Paralympic Games on TV and Chunghwa Telecom’s multimedia-on-demand system. Taiwan won a silver medal in men’s team table tennis and bronze in women’s powerlifting at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, but most Taiwanese were unable to watch because no local television channels broadcast the Games.

