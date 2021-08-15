Trevor Bauer: Dodgers pitcher denies assault allegations in The Washington Post





Bauer, who is currently on administrative leave from Major League Baseball over charges of assaulting a woman in California, called the Post’s report “a distasteful story spreading defamatory statements, false information and baseless allegations.”

The Washington Post Report details accusations of an Ohio woman who assaulted Bauer more than once during sex by choking and beating her. The Post did not identify the woman, citing its policy of not naming alleged victims of domestic violence unless they ask for identification. The allegations are similar to those made against Bauer by a California woman in June.

The Ohio woman alleged in 2017 and again in 2018, Bauer assaulted her without her consent during sex, according to the Post, which was provided with photos of injuries to the woman’s face. The Post also looked at messages Bauer allegedly sent to the woman, ranging from threats to reveal private videos to physical assault. When reached by the Post, Bauer’s representatives questioned the veracity of the photos and text messages from the woman’s lawyers. The woman filed for and was granted a temporary ex parte restraining order against Bauer in 2020, according to the Post, which was given access to sealed Ohio court files. The ex-partial injunction was granted without Bauer getting a chance to be heard, and the woman later voluntarily declined her request, the Post reported. Bauer’s co-agents Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba acknowledged in a statement released Saturday that Bauer had a “completely consensual relationship” with the woman between 2016 and 2019, but said it was only after the pitcher ended the relationship that the woman took legal action against the woman. Bauer. Fetterolf and Luba state that when Bauer refused to continue the relationship, the woman “filed a fake protection request as a ruse to demand millions of dollars”. “This is a continuation of the woman and her lawyers fulfilling their threats to harm me by telling a false story,” Bauer said. posted on Twitter . “This has been a game for her from the beginning, but my life is not a game and I will not sit idly by and let this behavior continue.” The Post’s report comes amid MLB’s ongoing investigation into allegations of assault against Bauer by a woman in California this summer. A league official told CNN Ohio’s allegations against Bauer are also being investigated as he remains on administrative leave. Bauer’s representatives have repeatedly denied the allegations against him in California, pointing out that the administrative leave imposed by MLB does not match a finding in the league’s investigation. The Ohio woman’s attorney Joseph Darwal confirmed she is assisting MLB with the investigation. In a statement shared by Kendra Barkoff Lamy, a spokeswoman for the woman from Ohio, Darwal is quoted as saying: “MLB should be applauded for the way they are handling this. Although they could not have known our client’s story prior to the tragic events in California, their approach is both thorough and respectful. Our client is currently assisting the MLB with this investigation.” A hearing is scheduled Monday morning in Los Angeles County Superior Court as Bauer’s California prosecutor seeks a restraining order against him. On July 2, a temporary ex parte restraining order against Bauer was issued. The Pasadena Police Department tells CNN the criminal investigation into Bauer remains active.

Andy Rose and Deanna Hackney of CNN contributed to this report.

