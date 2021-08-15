Sports
Washington Football Teams Sunday Practice Photos, Videos, News & Notes
First player on the field
Kyle Allen
Looks like Kyle Allen will be practicing. Here in pads and a helmet.
Allen missed the past two weeks after adjusting his surgically repaired ankle. He did training and a pitching session on Thursday for the WFT’s preseason game in NE.
Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 15, 2021
David Sharpe
Sharpe will step up, as did others returning from the covid list. His full return raises an interesting question about OL reps. For the list, he played backup LT. Now, Cornelius Lucas is in that place.
How do reps shake out for backup Ts (Sharpe, Lucas, Charles)? https://t.co/sDFpv31Qo4
Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 15, 2021
Curtis Samuel
WR Curtis Samuel will be doing position work, but not full team drills. Build conditioning and work back in.
John Germ (@john_keim) August 15, 2021
Casey Toohill
Washington DE Casey Toohill (toe) is here but not fully practicing.
Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 15, 2021
Jaret Patterson
Ryan Fitzpatrick -> Curtis Samuel
Taylor Heinicke -> Curtis Samuel
Ryan Fitzpatrick->Adam Humphries
Red zone exercises are coming. Fitz hit Humphries on a crazy open TD in the middle of the field. Nice start to the attack.
Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) August 15, 2021
Ryan Fitzpatrick->Dyami Brown
Another scoring game from Fitz. This time connecting with Dyami Brown. Fitz starts the morning off right. Didn’t miss a single target.
Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) August 15, 2021
Taylor Heinicke->Cam Sims
Great job climbing the ladder by Cam Sims. Taylor Heinicke, working in the end zone, converges towards him, throws it high for Sims, who absorbs the contact and holds the ball going to the ground for the score
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) August 15, 2021
Tyler Larsen
Team Practices, Day 13: Tyler Larsen gets first team reps in the center. Chase Roullier is here and in uniform, so I don’t know what’s going on with that.
Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 15, 2021
Zipper Sweatshirt
Montez Sweat does things with Montez Sweat. I just blew up a run play for a loss of about five yards.
Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) August 15, 2021
guards
Brandon Scherff has helmet problems? So Ereck Flowers at LG and Wes Schweitzer at RG with the 1s
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) August 15, 2021
Matt Ioannidis
Matt Ioannidis participates in team exercises. He is working his way back after being on the covid list.
Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 15, 2021
Montez Sweat & Chase Young vs Antonio Gibson
In successive plays, Antonio Gibson is stopped by the DEs.
I swear, he ran right into Chase Young’s core and Young didn’t move an inch. Gibson bounced back
Next play, toss, Montez Sweat gets him in the backfield for the loss
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) August 15, 2021
RB rotation
Jaret Patterson and JD McKissic split the carrier bags with the second team and Peyton Barber did work with the third team
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) August 15, 2021
JD McKissic v Jamin Davis
JD McKissic is very good at trail running. Uses a small stutter step in the middle of his route to freeze Jamin Davis then continues running down the sidelines for Taylor Heinicke’s easy grab
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) August 15, 2021
interceptions
We just had a 4 20 connection when Taylor Heinicke’s pass was intercepted by Jimmy Moreland.
Kyle Allen then immediately throws a pick. Troy Apke with the game.
Benstand (@benstand) August 15, 2021
Jimmy Moreland with a nice selection of Heinicke. Dropped on deep crosser to Brown. Right place. On Allen’s first pass in 9-9, Apke picks him. Ball to Wright.
John Germ (@john_keim) August 15, 2021
Another impressive pick, this time from Danny Johnson. Heinicke aimed at AGG from the sidelines. Johnson originally knocked the ball away and grabbed it at the last minute before stepping out of bounds.
Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) August 15, 2021
Landon Collins with the rescue
Oh my. Ryan Fitzpatrick threw a perfect over the shoulder to Dyami Brown, who defeated William Jackson III. But Brown trotted into the end zone, giving Landon Collins enough time to duck in and blast the ball out of his hands before crossing the goal line.
Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 15, 2021
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook page: Click here to like our page
Facebook store: Washington football shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Sources
2/ https://www.hogshaven.com/2021/8/15/22625925/pictures-videos-news-and-notes-from-washington-football-teams-sunday-practice
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]