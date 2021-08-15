Auburn Hockey looks to bounce back from COVID-19 hiatus ‘bigger and better than ever’

Auburn’s Hockey Club came out of the 2019-20 season and went up. After a triumphant double goal in extra time to beat South Carolina in the Southeastern Collegiate Hockey Conferences annual tournament, there was reason to hope that the Tigers could seriously compete for a conference championship next season. But COVID-19 halted those plans. In a year that was tough on all athletics, even professional and Division I competitions, club sports like Auburn Hockey were impacted to an even greater extent. With no university funding for club sports, no ice to compete on due to hockey’s indoor nature that violates Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, and club funding based largely on charitable donations and member contributions, a fast progressing program gets into trouble. This wasn’t the first time hockey had stranded on The Plains; after announcing their arrival in 2010, the club nearly collapsed due to a lack of goalkeeping stability. A young, inexperienced and still in shape Tigers team had to be beaten repeatedly by the more established competitors, culminating in a 29-0 loss to the 2014 University of Arkansas Club hockey squad.

Last year, the program faced an hurdle arguably greater than years before: the suspension and eventual cancellation of the 2020-21 season, a season that players and coaches believe would be a triumphant pinnacle of Auburn hockey’s development. Crippled by a lack of ticket revenue, merchandise sales and new player dues, club captain and president Brandon Weis put the work off the ice. With no hockey to play, Weis sat down and evaluated the direction of the program, considering whether the club was doing everything it could to promote the sport, engage students, and grow the program as a whole. The answer was pretty clear: they weren’t.

However, the appalling conditions benefited the team, Weis said, prompting them to ask the question: what can we do better?” Last season, not playing allowed us to really step back and look at the changes that needed to be made, the things that we can improve for the organization so that… not just the players in the club now, but those who are down the road will have a template to use in the future,” Weis said. started ago or the freshman, who came in excited to get started and missed out on a year of development. It was incredibly frustrating that that was taken away from us, but it gave us some time to really focus and work on reviewing all of the club’s activities away from playing hockey games.”

Instead of coming out of the pandemic beaten and exhausted, the Hockey Club is heading into the year with a brand new staff in the hopes of providing students with fantastic entertainment. Weis revamped the race day staff, recruited photographers and graphic designers, and assembled a media team to educate and engage fans. Also, most home games are broadcast through student organizations Eagle Eye TV and WEGL 91.1, so fans who can’t make the trip can watch. The new additions to the Hockey Club come from different backgrounds and majors, but they all share a love for the game they will represent at their school. Fans of NHL’s Nashville Predators, New York Rangers, Washington Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Chicago Blackhawks all throw their passion behind the Auburns team, hoping to improve the fan experience and grow the sport. “I look forward to working with the team to create an engaging social media platform that further exposes Auburn Hockey to the university and the Auburn community,” said Brooke Harp, the team’s social media director and senior in marketing. The Georgia native Alpharetta found her love for the game through the NHL’s Nashville Predators and hopes she can share her passion with others. Even with set a schedule for 2021-22, the Club’s season is still at stake due to the emergence of new variants of COVID-19 and any regulation that will follow. That doubt on top of the previous missed games is yet another bit of adversity with which the program is heading into the year. Still, Weis, his teammates and the students who have joined the program staff have overcome the disappointment of a canceled season and found the inspiration to improve with renewed zeal.

Eamon Smith | Sports Writer