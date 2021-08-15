Paralympics Team Nigeria secure medal harvest in Tokyo





With less than a week to the start of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Team Nigeria’s athletes have secured an impressive outing in Tokyo. According to Nigeria Paralympic Games Captain, Lucy Ejike, the athletes are well prepared and eager to make the country proud again She said: “We have trained seriously to make sure we live up to the standard we have set in previous matches. Everything is OK. We are confident that we will bring Nigeria glory. We have world records, so we hope to keep the records and create new ones.” In the same vein, Para Powerlifter, Nnamdi Innocent, expressed appreciation to the Sports Minister for motivating the team. We are grateful to the Minister for his support and encouragement, what he has done for us during the lockdown will motivate us to excel in Tokyo. We have a lot of world records and our goal is to go there and make Nigeria proud,” he said. The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will be the eighth consecutive time in Nigeria since its first appearance in Barcelona 1992. ALSO READ: Nigeria at Tokyo Olympics: Quadri crashes in third round Nigeria had its most successful performance in Rio 2016, finishing as Africa’s best team and 17th overall in the world on the medal table with 8 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals. Nigeria will compete in four events at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, namely; Powerlifting, Para-athletics, Para-Table Tennis and Para-Rowing. Team Nigeria has already arrived in Kisarazu, the location of their training camp from which they were due to leave for Tokyo for the 2020 Paralympic Games. Support PREMIUM TIMES’ journalism of integrity and credibility Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure a good society, responsible democracy and transparent government. For continued free access to the nation’s best investigative journalism, we ask that you consider making a modest donation to this noble endeavor. By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you contribute to support relevant journalism and ensure that it remains free and available to everyone. To donate TEXT ADVERTISING: Advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401…

