The Hundred: Trent Rockets out of women’s tournament after Manchester Originals defeat





Trent Bridge 122-6 (100 balls): Johnson33 (20); Ecclestone 2-11 Manchester Originals 124-1 (87 balls): Lee 47* (45), Lamb 46 (31) Manchester Originals win by nine wickets Score card . Table Trent Rockets are out of the Women’s Hundred after a disappointing display led to a nine-wicket thrashing by the Manchester Originals. Having to win to keep their hopes of reaching the eliminator alive, the Rockets were bad at bat, ball and in the field at Trent Bridge. They placed below par 122-6 in first place, despite Sammy-Jo Johnson hitting four sixes, their batters were visibly frustrated as the wickets fell regularly. The Rockets then dropped catches, leaked runs with misfields and bowled willfully to allow an already knocked out Manchester to race away at the start of their chase, with opener Lizelle Lee finishing 47 not out. Katherine Brunt made a stunning dive catch to sack Emma Lamb for 46 but it was a short highlight for the Rockets, Manchester driving home with 13 balls left. Missiles falter at crucial moment Has the pressure of the critical situation reached the Rockets? They looked a little nervous with the bat and when Captain Nat Sciver was out for 13 she walked away with her hands and bat on top of her helmet. Brunt followed shortly after for 15 and on the way out she punched herself in the grille of her helmet. Both incidents were clear signs of disappointment and frustration. The England internationals knew their team needed them. In the second innings, things didn’t improve – in fact, they probably got worse. Brunt threw two shots into the first two balls of Manchester’s chase and Rockets sent down a total of 16 shots – the second most in the tournament so far. Sarah Glenn put a simple chance on Lamb and a miserable day was summed up when Johnson let a ball go through her legs four times. “Not the best day to have our worst day,” an obviously disappointed Sciver told Sky Sports. Manchester’s finish gives hope for the future Lee and Lamb took the game away from the Rockets with their 96 . opening partnership Manchester were almost out of the tournament when they didn’t win any of their first four games, but the way they finished – this is their third win out of four – gives them hope for next season. Their main bowlers – Captain Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone and Alex Hartley – all took two wickets in an efficient display. Lee followed her hard-hitting 68 in the final game with a more stable knock, while Lamb’s score was her highest score of the tournament as the openers combined for 96. No one sums up the two-half Originals season better than Hartley, who won 0-102 in the first four games but came back 8-105 in the last four.

