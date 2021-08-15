Sports
Part 2: Washington Football Teams Sunday Morning Practice Photos, Videos, News & Notes
Jamin Davis SEB
Torry McTyer PBU
Khaleke Hudson/Jeremy Reaves PBU
Also Khaleke Hudson & Jeremy Reaves combined for a nice PBU meant for Sammis Reyes & thrown by Heinicke. Taylor also fired wide/OOB for DeAndre Carter.
It was a very tough day for Heinicke.#WashingtonFootball @LockedWFTPod @team980
Chris Russell AKA De Haan (@Russellania621) August 15, 2021
TOO depth
With TE Temmarick Hemingway not practicing today (will be an update after practice), Sammis Reyes gets more work with the 2s. Depth remains a ? At this position behind Thomas. Hemingway had some blocking issues last night.
John Germ (@john_keim) August 15, 2021
Attacking line
New set of 11’s and we have a sighting of Scherff/Roullier for I think the first time, with Ereck Flowers at LG.
Benstand (@benstand) August 15, 2021
Benjamin St-Just
Benjamin St-Juste has played almost exclusively with the 1s and Kendall Fuller has mainly played in the slot. This has been the case for a while, but the number of St-Justes representatives has steadily increased with this group
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) August 15, 2021
Tipped Passes
That was a nice recovery from the attack. Fitzs pass was tipped off at the LOS, but Logan Thomas managed to get the reception anyway.
Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) August 15, 2021
Back to back plays where the d-line got hold of the ball. The latter leads to Heinicke’s third interception of the day. (Next turn, Heinicke hits a wide open Dyami Brown deep in the field)
Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 15, 2021
James Smith-Williams
James Smith-Williams continues to impress. He just grabbed an interception on a tipped pass. Another example of the potential Rivera and the coaches see in him.
Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) August 15, 2021
Jamin Davis INT!
Jamin Davis with a jumping INT in Fitzpatrick’s end zone. Wanted Thomas back from the end zone.
John Germ (@john_keim) August 15, 2021
In the red zone, Ryan Fitzpatrick tried to throw the ball to Logan Thomas in the back of the end zone. Tried to go over the head of Jamin Davis. Davis showed vertical skills to move up and intercept Fitzpatrick in the end zone
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) August 15, 2021
Fitzmagic TDs
Ryan Fitzpatrick makes up for his first INT of the day and goes back to the middle with a beautiful pass to Cam Sims working against Jamin Davis in the middle of the end zone.
Next pass could Adam Humphries beat William Jackson III on a short out route for the TD
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) August 15, 2021
David Bada
David Bada was an absolute threat in training today. I just pushed the interior guard into Kyle Allen for the bag
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) August 15, 2021
Ryan Fitzpatrick-Terry McLaurin
Ryan Fitzpatrick goes long, and both Terry McLaurin and Logan Thomas were in the same area. Thomas stopped and William Jackson stopped him. McLaurin continued to follow his route and went for the ball for Landon Collins for the 30-yard win
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) August 15, 2021
Antonio Gibson v Daron Payne
Antonio Gibson hit Daron Payne with a vicious spin to dodge the tackle and run for another 10 yards
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) August 15, 2021
Chase Young v Jaret Patterson
Jaret Patterson in the middle and swallowed by Chase Young. I’d like to think it was more of a hug between friends.
Benstand (@benstand) August 15, 2021
Jaret Patterson gets some run with the first team, as does DeAndre Carter.
Chase Young held up Patterson as he tried to break it open. A little Pallotti about Pallotti action
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) August 15, 2021
block TE run
There was also a rep where Logan Thomas, John Bates and Sammis Reyes were all in with the 1s.
Ron Rivera has talked about three of those players who have blocking ability
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) August 15, 2021
Ryan Fitzpatrick->Adam Humphries
Ryan Fitzpatrick ends the first teams running by lifting a pass over Kendall Fullers’ outstretched hand. Adam Humphries got behind the CB and Fitzpatrick hit him in the pass for the touchdown
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) August 15, 2021
Torry McTyer INT
Torry McTyer with an interception on Heinicke. Another choice for the defense and another game for a man who pleads his case to earn a place on the roster
Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) August 15, 2021
Torry McTyer becomes the fifth player to intercept Taylor Heinicke. Heinicke threw from the right side of the field, to the left sideline where Steven Sims was briefly open. Sims had timed his jump wrong and McTyer waited behind him for the ball
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) August 15, 2021
DEFENSE!
Today’s Defensive Wreck:
INTs:
Jimmy Moreland
Danny Johnson
Troy Apke
James Smith-Williams
Jamin Davis
Torry McTyer
DEVIATIONS:
Kendall Fuller
McTyer
Khaleke Hudson
Davis
Cole Holcomb
Tim Settle
FF:
Joe Walker
WOULD BE BAGS:
Shaka Toney
Devaroe Lawrence
Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 15, 2021
After training
Jaret Patterson
Jarret Patterson had a very nice day today in pass pro stoned LBs in back to back 1on1s – for him to keep pushing for a roster spot, this is an important skill for him to show #WashingtonFootball
Mitchell carpenter (@Mitch_Tischler) August 15, 2021
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook page: Click here to like our page
Facebook store: Washington football shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Sources
2/ https://www.hogshaven.com/2021/8/15/22617931/part-2-pictures-videos-news-and-notes-from-washington-football-teams-sunday-morning-practice
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]