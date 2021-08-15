Game 118 Lineups: Nats vs. Braves (Thomas summoned)





It’s pretty bleak around Nationals Park these days. The home side have lost 11 of 12 and 29 of 39 to tie the Marlins for last place in the National League East. Yes, this is the first step in a rebuilding project and the club’s record now means a lot less than three weeks ago. But that doesn’t make it any easier to watch. Or, for those involved personally, to experience. But the nationals have no choice but to continue, and today they will try to break the streak and avoid an attack by the Braves. They do that with a new leftfielder: Lane Thomas, who was called up this morning from Triple-A Rochester. Taking over from the Cardinals for Jon Lester, Thomas is the right-handed backup outfielder the Nats have been missing all season, and he’ll be on the lookout for the next seven weeks. Thomas did not take the roster spot from a fellow positional player, but from Joe Ross, who was placed on the 10-day injured list today with what sadly appears to be a serious elbow injury. He has been diagnosed with a partial rupture of his ulnar collateral ligament, and while no final decision has been made, manager Davey Martinez revealed this morning that a second Tommy John surgery is possible. There is much more to come about that sad story. ATLANTA BRAVES at WASHINGTON NATIONALS

True: National Park

Game time: 13:05 EDT

TV: MASN2, MLB.tv

Radio: 106.7 FM, MLB.com

Again: Cloudy, 80 degrees, wind 8 mph from right field NATIONAL

CF Victor Robles

LF Lane Thomas

RF Juan Soto

1B Josh Bell

3B Carter Kieboom

C Riley Adams

SS Luis Garca

2B Adrin Sanchez

RHP Paolo Espino BRAVES

2B Ozzie Albies

RF Jorge Soler

1B Freddie Freeman

3B Austin Riley

SS Dansby Swanson

LF Adam Duvall

CF Game Pederson

C Stephen Vogt

LHP Drew Smyly

