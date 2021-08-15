This Day Last Year: Mahendra Singh Dhoni Quits International Cricket And Consider Me A Retired Instagram Post





On this day last year, former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket. On Instagram, wicketkeeper batsman Dhoni shared a video, captioning the post: “Thank you so much for your love and support throughout. Consider me retired from 1929.” The video had the iconic song ‘Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu’ from Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Kabhie Kabhie’ in the background. Dhoni shared his incredible journey in the Indian side, including his run-out in the final match against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup Semi-Finals. Dhoni’s meteoric rise in Indian cricket is the stuff of legends. He came into the limelight in 2005 with his blistering 183 not out against Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam, turning his signature helicopter shot into an instant national sensation. MS Dhoni is the only captain in the history of cricket to have won all ICC trophies. Under his captaincy, India won the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the 2010 and 2016 Asia Cups, the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. Dhonis’ last appearance in the colors of India was during the lost semi-final of the World Cup against New Zealand in 2019. One of the best runners between the wickets was exhausted after a hard-earned 50 in that exciting game, crushing Indian hopes and leaving him in a state of disbelief. However, the reluctant lad from Ranchi will go down in history as one of the best to have played the game for India, appearing for the country in a whopping 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20 Internationals. Leader. Legend. Inspiration. #On this day last year, #TeamIndia big @msdhoni announced his retirement from international cricket. pic.twitter.com/0R1LZ2IZyu BCCI (@BCCI) August 15, 2021 Dhoni signed off as an ODI legend with 10,773 runs, averaging over 50, despite hitting between the Nos 5 and 7 for much of his career. In the Test format, Dhoni amassed 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09 and led India to more wins (27) than anyone before him. Whether handing the ball to rookie Joginder Sharma in the 2007 World T20 final or challenging himself in front of Yuvraj Singh in the 2011 50-over World Cup, Dhonis’ instincts rarely failed him. . For the record, India lifted the trophy on both occasions, giving it cult status in a country that remains hopelessly in love with all things cricket. The IPL was also his happy hunting ground, where he was the respected Thala, who led the Chennai Super Kings to three trophies. He is eager to add another IPL trophy to his closet, the tournament will resume in the UAE later this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/sports/cricket/story/this-day-last-year-former-india-captain-mahendra-singh-dhoni-retires-from-international-cricket-1841035-2021-08-15 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos