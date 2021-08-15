Prospect Round-Up: The Russian Machine Is Rolling





Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports The Russian prospect machine is back in full swing as we approach mid-August. Vasili Podkolzin wants to improve the Vancouver Canucks roster in September in training camp. Top goaltending prospect Yaroslav Askarov will return to his profession in the KHL as he gears up for his chance at Nashville. Ivan Miroshnichenko tries to put himself as high as possible on the draft boards in his draft year. From the MHL to the KHL, the Russian hockey that kicks off their preseason in mid-August, is the unofficial start to the year for many in the prospect world. The Hlinka Gretzky Cup gives us the first chance to see many draft-eligible players, but fans, writers and teams all want to see what “their man” looks like after the summer to work on things and have another year of growth and development. The ‘Russian factor’ is still a thing in the eyes of many teams, but the talent coming out of Russia is very strong as usual. The question for teams to ask is when will this player come and will their talent make it worth the wait. The aforementioned Podkolzin certainly won’t keep Vancouver long, as the 20-year-old powerhouse is bringing his competitive and professional game to the Canucks camp next month. Since his draft, he has made strides in almost every aspect of his game. From an improved shot to his increasingly stable two-way play, a mid-six performance should be Podkolzin to lose. Yegor Afanasyev, who is returning to North America after COVID forced him back to Russia for the season, is looking to take on a key role for the Milwaukee Admirals. Afanasyev has a big chance and should be able to find rope with some consistency in the AHL this coming season. Despite spending parts of his summer in Toronto, striker Rodion Amirov will return this season with Salavat Yulaev Ufa in the KHL. Amirov’s goal this season is to influence the game more consistently at the men’s level before potentially joining the Toronto Marlies of the AHL at the end of his KHL campaign. The shrewd and skilled winger has already added to his peak this preseason and should be just as fun to watch going forward. The surprise of the 2020 NHL draft 20th overall pick Yegor Chinakhov will join the Columbus Blue Jackets organization after signing his entry deal. His final destination—Cleveland in the AHL or Columbus in the NHL—is still up for debate, but he will likely be given every chance to use his offensive play and scoring ability to earn him a spot at the big club. His play has holes defensively and as a game driver, but there is little doubt that his offensive play is legitimate. Prospect Twitter’s cult hero and Minnesota Wild draft pick Marat Khusnutdinov will try to put his name back on the map after a season cut short by a shoulder injury. On the other side of Twitter’s love, Shakir Mukhamadullin, the New Jersey Devils prospect, has one more year on his KHL deal and this year will show that he’s a more than capable full-time pro, taking his tools all the way. Winnipeg Jets second round Nikita Chibrikov will be out to prove he shouldn’t have fallen on the second day of the draft. His offensive skill is where he will make his money, but he needs to complete the rest of his pack and the KHL could be the perfect place for him. Then there are the eligible players like Miroshnichenko who is leading the way among the Russians for the 2022 NHL draw. With his high-end skating and cerebral offensive mentality, Miroshnichekno can be a handful to deal with. He will try to strengthen his position as a lottery voter in June. Winger Danila Yurov will strive to get into that conversation too after an impressive World Under 18s last spring. He is physically mature for his age and already has KHL experience under his belt. His anticipation and ability to read the defense structure to exploit the weaknesses make him a very entertaining player to watch. Sergei Ivanov may have a shot at claiming the top goalkeeper position in the 2022 class after an impressive debut season in the MHL last year, before pulling the Russians back to a finals appearance at both the U18s and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the last won. Defenders Kirill Kudryavtsev and Andrei Malyavin head to the OHL to put their best foot forward in their draft season. Russian hockey continues to pump out high-level talent. As has become tradition, most of the talent is at the front, but the country continues to present itself well. There’s a reason the KHL is often considered the second best league in the world. Plenty of eyes will be on the Russians as the next wave starts to hit the NHL.

