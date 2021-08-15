Sports
Golden Age Games competitor fulfills promise to father
The path to enter the Golden Age Games is different for each participant. Veteran and retired VA employee Mary Bader has found something that makes it fun to stay in shape.
A veteran of both Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom, Bader recently competed in her fourth National Veterans Golden Age Games event, earned a silver medal in bowling and placed fourth overall in the One-Mile Power Walk.
I’ve done air rifle, bowling, freestyle swimming, badminton (medaled twice), table tennis (medaled two years in a row), bocce, and now they’ve added a corn hole,” Bader said. “You just have to be 55 or older and have a VA primary care provider to compete.
She first became interested in the games when her father signed up as the first veteran of John J. Pershing VA Medical Center to take part. As a Korean War veteran, he won one silver and two bronze medals.
I went with him and at that point decided I wanted to do it too when I turned 55, she said.
Dad died before she could compete with him
Before he went, he made me promise I would play the games, she added. Since then, she’s been to Albuquerque, Detroit, and even Anchorage to get involved. Last year was canceled due to COVID, but this year they decided to do the matches virtually, at home, and then compare the scores nationwide.
Bader described the careful measures taken to ensure fair competition and said she needed to have multiple local judges, film her performance in each event and upload the scores to a national database.
Then we waited for them to add up the results and called to tell us if we had won a medal, she said.
Coordinator and nurse of the entire health program Amy Mekan was Baders’ coach and supporter. Mary is so excited about the games it’s impossible not to capture her enthusiasm,” said Mekan. “Her love for games is so infectious, I plan to join her in the competition when I turn 55.
The experience was different this year
The biggest thing I missed was the camaraderie,” Bader said of the canceled ’20 games. “You make friends for life. Everyone cheers everyone on and we tell each other our stories. We have each other six. Then we look forward to seeing each other next year. It’s like a reunion. And in between the events we do other wellness things or eat together. It’s a great experience.
Bader is in her 6th year as a volunteer mentor for veteran treatment rooms. She devotes a lot of time and energy to helping veterans involved in the justice system. And she plays an important role in the local VFW. She also constantly brings gifts to the veterans of the hospital’s nursing home. Employees call her a special lady.
VA’s goal with the games is to help veterans make physical activity a regular part of their daily lives and provide a way to demonstrate the preventive and therapeutic value of sports and physical activity.
Stay in shape for the games
Bader says it works. Knowing that you participate in the games every year makes you more aware of the need to make better choices, keep moving and stay in shape, she said.
And she hopes that as veterans learn more about the National Golden Age Veterans Games, more of them will join her for next year’s event in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Those games will take place in July 2022, but registration will begin in March.
The National Veterans Golden Age Games is the only national multi-event senior sports and recreation program designed to improve the quality of life of older veterans with a wide range of skills and disabilities.
Competitors compete in eight different age categories in events such as air rifle and air pistol, badminton, basketball, blind disc golf, cycling, dominoes, golf, horseshoes, pickleball, swimming and tennis.
