Pittsburgh Steelers’ Joe Schobert says Jacksonville Jaguars trade ‘came out of the blue’
PITTSBURGH — When Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke told Joe Schobert to talk to him after Thursday’s final team meeting, the veteran linebacker knew something wasn’t right.
But Schobert had hardly expected what Baalke told him next.
The Jaguars traded Schobert, a smashing free-agent who signed last year, to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a sixth round.
“I think it came out of the blue from my perspective,” Schobert said in his first interview since trading on Sunday. “Nothing really, no warning signs or predetermined things. I spoke to defensive coaches right after I spoke to the general manager, and they were quite shocked about it.
“… It’s stressful, especially in the middle of training camp. I have a wife, kid, dog. House in Jacksonville; I have to figure out the logistics of moving them upstairs. I wouldn’t say I was sad, no – – stressful. A small shock to the system.”
Baalke told Schobert, 27, that the Steelers had called 12 hours earlier and were “persevering” about acquiring the Pro Bowl inside linebacker.
“I wouldn’t put you in it if it wasn’t a good situation for you and your family to come to Pittsburgh, good team,” Schobert told him. “That’s what I’ve been told.”
Mike Tomlin presented a slightly different version of the trade when he discussed it on Saturday.
“It presented itself to us, but it didn’t take long for us to think about it as we are very familiar with its skills and productivity,” said Tomlin of the trade.
“We’re excited about him. Productivity, when I think of Joe. He doesn’t need approval from me. We know him. Former AFC North guy, he’s been very productive in all the circumstances he’s been in.”
“He’s a sideline to sideline tackler, he’s good at cover, he’s got cover production in terms of interceptions, he’s bag production. He plays a well-rounded game and so we’re excited to have him infuse into what we’re doing.”
Schobert, who spent four years in Cleveland and had seven forced fumbles and six interceptions, had split first-team reps with former Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson, acquired in April, at middle linebacker under new defensive coordinator Joe. Cullen’s 3 -4 defense.
Schobert attended team meetings on Saturday and joined the Steelers for training camps at Heinz Field for the first time on Sunday. He was immediately inducted into the first team and often took reps alongside Devin Bush in the team period. Schobert was used at dimeback and also said he expects to play the Mac backer. He said it is planned that he will wear the green dot helmet as the defensive signaller when the regular season starts.
“This will be my sixth schedule in six years of learning,” said Schobert, adding that Steelers’ schedule most closely resembles the one he was on during his rookie year in Cleveland. “I’ve done a lot of similar things. The biggest difference is mainly the jargon, the language of the defense, just getting in line with everyone else and communicating with them on the pitch.”
While Schobert and Bush played together on the first team, Robert Spillane and Buddy Johnson took reps of the second team.
Schobert hopes to be comfortable enough in defense to face the Detroit Lions in the Steelers’ third preseason game on Saturday.
“I don’t know how many reps I will get before it will feel great, before I will be 100% comfortable making all the calls and communicating with everyone on the defensive,” he said. “But I think it’s going to be a pretty fluid, pretty easy process, especially with all the veterans.”
